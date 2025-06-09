Nobile di Montepulciano, more resources for promotion from increasing the cost of the State seal

The Board of Directors of the Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Consortium has recently confirmed Andrea Rossi, president of Vecchia Cantina, at its helm for the third consecutive three-year period, together with vice presidents Susanna Crociani of the Crociani Company and Luca Tiberini of the Tiberini Company. The Consortium has released data that photographed a positive 2024 in value for its market. The export pie, abroad, at 65.5% share (in 2023 it was 66%), was divided between Europe and non-EU countries. The Americas (North and South) were worth 35% of exports, while the Old World (excluding Italy), 29.2%. Germany continues to be the leading market at 37% of the export share, and continuous growth, even in 2023. The United States reached 28% of exports, while in Canada the growth trend continued, and alone was worth 5% of exports. The remaining 34.5% was marketed in Italy, where the growth trend of direct sales on the farm has continued, and is now more than 35%. Furthermore, the majority of sales on the domestic market was registered in Central Italy (62%), first of all, Tuscany at 42%, while in the North sales were 33% and in the South, 5.30%. The market share of the organic brand, which on the Italian panorama is worth 44.7% of sales, and at the international level is more than 50% of overall sales, is truly a significant figure.

“Following the Pievi Project”, Rossi said, “the next three years will be dedicated to development on foreign markets, focusing on Italy. Promotion and sustainability are the other points to be further developed”, the president of the Consortium underlined, adding that “the elective assembly unanimously voted an important motion, namely, increasing the cost of the State quality seal we have proposed to create an additional threshold for promotion projects. Each company has shared and accepted to continue to invest consistently, at a time when doing so with community resources has become more complicated and difficult on markets where the cost of services has in some cases doubled. Thanks to this commitment, therefore, our objective is to increase the companies’ presence at Consortium events, starting with the flagship event, the Preview of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. We hope that by reducing, or even eliminating, the participation fee all members will be present”.

The Consorzio del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano was the first one in Italy to obtain, in 2021, the sustainability certification, according to the Equalitas standard. The Consortium also received the approval, at the Community level of the new specification for Vino Nobile di Montepulciano “Pieve”, as well as including the word “Toscana” on the label, a project to modify the production specifications that in this case spotlighted Vino Nobile di Montepulciano acting as a trailblazer for other regional denominations. The Consorzio del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano has worked to affirm the first DOCG in Italy as a modern denomination, and to promote it on international markets, through projects aimed at the United States, where in the last six years Vino Nobile has grown from 18% to 29% of total exports, as well as confirming markets such as Germany and Switzerland, while also looking to the East. All of this, while keeping a close eye on the domestic market, where the denomination has been growing (+10% on 2019), merit, above all, goes to the development of wine tourism in the “City of Poliziano”, a true “pearl” of the Italian Renaissance.

