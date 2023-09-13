Nose in the glass, eyes on the peaks: the highest tasting in the world takes place at Sass Pordoi

Imagine holding a glass of wine in your hand while your gaze is lost in the unique panorama of the Dolomites, between snow-capped peaks and steep peaks: “Top Wine 2950”, the highest tasting in the world, will be held on October 13 and 14 at Rifugio Maria, on Sass Pordoi. The tasting, along with a breathtaking view of the Marmolada and the Sassolungo, the Tofane and the Pale di San Martino, up to the Austrian and Swiss Alps, offers the best of Trentino Alto Adige and Valpolicella wine production and is accompanied by an excellent food proposal. Also, an exclusive masterclass conducted by one of the most famous Ais sommeliers is scheduled for October 13th.

The event (which has many paid appointments, ed.), edition no. 23, organised by the Società Incremento Turistico Canazei, with technical collaboration from the Sommeliers of Fassa and Fiemme, has always drawn an audience of experts and wine lovers in a truly unique location, united by a love for quality drinking and the beauty and emotions that the high mountains reserve. This year, too, it will begin on October 13 with a masterclass dedicated to Valpolicella and its wines, sponsored by Tommasi Family Estates: from Valpolicella Classico to Ripasso, from Igt Veronese to the world-famous Amarone. Stefano Tommasi and the award-winning sommelier Roberto Anesi will be the exceptional guides called to lead the participants on a surprising oenological and cultural journey, to discover the territory and its best oenological expressions.

Then, on October 14th, there will be space for the world’s highest wine tasting. An unmissable opportunity to learn more about the top production labels of two prestigious wine regions in a dream setting. The “Top Wine 2950” 2023 will offer the labels of twenty companies: Cantina Bolzano, Cantina Convento Muri Gries, Cantina Cembra, Cantina Kurtatsch, Cantina Merano, Cantina St. Pauls, Caster Salleg, Castelfeder, Distilleria Marzadro, Endrizzi, Furletti Gabriele, Franz Haas, Madonna delle Vittorie, Mezzacorona-Rotari, Peter Zemmer, Pojer and Sandri, San Leonardo, Teroldego Evolution, Villa Corniole and Tommasi. The culinary offer is also high quality, with the “Top Wine” dish and a series of finger foods created by chef Giovanni Gabrielli of the “Rifugio Maria”.

