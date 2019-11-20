Olivier Chadebost: “We must combine functionality and aesthetics, coherently with our own identity”

The world of the famous wine cellars, or rather of factories, places of production, that become also monuments to the beauty of the places, is a reality by now consolidated, in Italy and in the world, with so many examples and signatures, wine and architectural, of absolute level. And investing in this sense is not a habit, but part of a strategy of communication and overall image. It is as fundamental as producing excellent wine, because “you have to think about who you are and who you want to be, to position your brand. Whether it's designing your cellar, designing a packaging, a label, your online and offline communication. Everything needs a study, a coherent image. The consumer must recognize you and be clear about the nature of your wine. In this way, it will become your testimonial”.

To say it the French starchitect Olivier Chadebost, architect, engineer and designer of mythical cellars, such as those of Chateau d’Yquem and Cheval Blanc, met by WineNews at Simei, the world’s leading event in wine technology (in Milan, from yesterday to November 22, signed by the Unione Italiana Vini). According to Chadebost, today more than ever it is necessary “to bring into the world of wine a coherent storytelling to tell the story of the territory, the history, the identity of the wines, combining, also in the design of the cellars, utility and functionality to aesthetic beauty”.

On the other hand, Chadebost explained, if you work in a certain way, it is possible to make the same consumer become a testimonial of his identity, who today is more attentive, more curious, thirsty for knowledge, and who wants to identify with what he chooses and consumes. From the design of places to welcome him to the marketing strategies applied to the brand, from attention to the visual and positioning of the brand to sustainability in architecture.

Copyright © 2000/2019