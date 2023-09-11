On November 14th, in Franciacorta, it will rain stars again. Those of Michelin Guide

On November 14th, in Franciacorta, it will rain stars again. Those of Italian restaurants assigned by the Michelin Guide n. 69, which further strengthens the now historic relationship with the Lombardy region, a symbol of excellence of the Italian classic method sparkling wine. It will once again be a location in the territory which, for years, has been a “destination partner” of Michelin, and which now, thanks to the Franciacorta Consortium, led by Silvano Brescianini, will also sign the “Best Italian Sommelier Award” (the prerogative, over the past years, of the Consortium del Brunello di Montalcino, ed.) to host the “Star Revelation” n. 69 of the “Red”.

To find out if the “12 apostles” of three-starred cuisine will still be the same, after the coronation, in 2022, of Antonino Cannavacciuolo’s Villa Crespi, which joined Enrico Bartolini with Enrico Bartolini’s Mudec in Milan, Uliassi in Senigallia by Mauro Uliassi, St. Hubertus by Norbert Niederkofler in San Cassiano (still closed for renovation, ed), Piazza Duomo in Alba by Enrico Crippa, Da Vittorio in Brusaporto by the Cerea brothers, Dal Pescatore in Canneto sull’Oglio of the Santini family, Reale in Castel di Sangro by Niko Romito, Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence by Giorgio Pinchiorri and Annie Féolde, Osteria Francescana in Modena by Massimo Bottura, La Pergola del Rome Cavalieri by Heinz Beck (which, instead, will stop for renovation from 21 November 2023 to April 2024, ed.) and Le Calandre di Rubano by the Alajmo brothers. Or whether there will be new entries or “falls” from the Olympus of Italian catering which, today, has 385 starred establishments (335 One Star, 38 Two Stars and 12 Three Stars, in addition to the 48 “Green Star” establishments, dedicated to the best projects on sustainability).

Meanwhile, starting in 2022, the Michelin Guide selection will be updated monthly on digital channels, “with the inclusion of restaurants that the anonymous and independent inspectors test and deem worthy of inclusion in the Guide. The insertion will occur both in the App and on the official website of the Michelin Guide Italy (guide.michelin.com/it/it), without the assignment of pictograms. To find out if among the new entries in the Michelin Guide Italy, there are restaurants that will be assigned stars or green stars, we will have to wait until November 14th, the day of the ceremony, while the new Bib Gourmands will be announced the week before”.

According to a note, the decision to constantly update the App and website with the most interesting gastronomic places encountered by the inspectors reflects Michelin's desire to dialogue even more with a community that has never been so large, enthusiastic, and cohesive, while also adapting its information offer to contemporary habits, through new and exclusive content on travel and gourmand experiences.

“With the updates relating to the new gastronomic entries, the application and official website of the Michelin Guide Italy become two “organic” entities even richer in news, previews and suggestions for the entire hospitality sphere. From tables on the shore to Alpine huts and from relais on the hills to the glamorous venues of the big cities, the Michelin editorial divisions help users to find their way among the many proposals, always guaranteeing the quality of the taverns, trattorias, bistros, restaurants and hotels listed. The “Best Of” category on the Michelin Guide Italy’s official website is logically placed in the most recent communication activities. The column, in the form of lists divided by type, environment, or cuisine, offers readers a localised and thematic selection of the most pleasant establishments in Italy’s various geographical areas, natural areas, or cities. “The articles are written with the assistance of inspectors and group together the most evocative gastronomic experiences of the peninsula, according to their main and most distinguishing features”, Michelin explains. Which, in Italy, has designated Franciacorta as its official toast.

