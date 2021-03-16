Organic wine, a growing niche. The best in the “Challenge” by Millesimè bio

Organic wine still remains a niche in overall wine consumption, but it is growing steadily. According to a study by Iwsr for “Millesimè Bio” (carried out in the pre - Covid era), in 2023 consumption in the world should reach around 976 million bottles, with a share of 3.5% of the total. Italy is one of the largest producers of organic wines in the world, and one of the most important in terms of certified organic vineyard area (109,423 hectares as of December 31, 2019 according to Sinab data). And to elect the best was the “Challenge” by Millesimè Bio, the French fair specializing in organic wines, which will be staged on March 18 and 19, in a fully digital edition, which tasted over 1,600 labels from 12 countries around the world. Eight gold medals for Itay: the Rosso Piceno Doc 2019 by Velenosi, the Chardonnay Doc Venezia 2019 by Villa Bogdano 1880, the Amarone della Valpolicella 2016 by La Dama, the Vigneto di Toria Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi 2018 by Col di Corte, the Chiaramontesi Doc Sicilia 2018 by Orsogna, the Campolungo Barbera d’Asti 2019 by Casina Vèngore, the Corvezzo Pinot Grigio delle Venezie 2020 by Corvezzo Winery and the Matiù Rive di Scomigo Prosecco Superiore di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Docg 2019 by Antica Quercia.

