Organic wine aims at 21.48 billion dollars of turnover by 2030

The global market of organic wine is destined to reach a value of 21.48 billion dollars by 2030 with a compounded average growth rate (Cagr) of 10.4% between 2025 and 2030, according to the new study “Organic Wine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025–2030” by Grand View Research. The increasing attention of consumers towards health, environmental sustainability, and the quality of food products drive this expansion. The report underlines how the increase in certified organic vineyard surfaces, and the demand of natural beverages are revolutionizing wine sector. Among the most dynamic segments that of organic wine in can stands out registering a compounded average growth rate (Cagr) of +14.2% thanks to its practicality and the growing appeal among younger consumers. Particularly, Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) - continues the report - are deeply influencing the market, lured by wines produced without synthetic pesticides and additives, in line with their health, authenticity and sustainability values. According to International Wine & Spirits Research (Iwsr), consumers who are more attentive to sustainability belong mainly to this demographic range in the Uk, while, in the Usa, the main buyers of alternative wines are men, Millennials, and members of Generation X (1965-1980). The growing environmental awareness, combined with the research of transparency and ethical practices, makes organic wine a favored choice. Digital involvement through social media reinforces the direct bond with producers by fostering a sense of community and fidelity to the brand. With the increase of available income, young adults are always more willing to invest in premium options, according to Grand View Research. Organic red wine represented 61.9% of sales in 2024 thanks to its popularity and versatility, while white wine segment will grow with a Cagr of 9.9% until 2030. Wine in bottle dominated the market with a share of 91.1% in 2024, but can format is rapidly rising due its comfort and sustainability. Off-trade distribution represented 61.4% in 2024 by offering wide variety and accessibility, while on-trade channel will grow by +9.6% yearly, pushed by the demand of authentic experiences and handcrafted products. In 2024, Europe held 77.5% of the market, strong of its wine tradition, and opening to organic, but Northern America will grow with a Cagr of 10.3% thanks to the increasing environmental awareness, and preference towards sustainable products. The trend is clear: the future of wine will be always more green, innovative, and attentive to quality and environment, concludes Grand View Research.

