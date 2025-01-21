Organic wines, InsightAce Analytic: in 2030 the world market will be worth 25 billion dollars

Twenty-five billion dollars. That’s what the organic wine market is expected to be worth by 2030, according to forecasts by market experts at InsightAce Analytic. That is, it would almost see the value triple within five years since, according to a 2021 estimate, the sector is currently worth $9 billion. The success of the sector, analysts explain, would be linked to the increasing attention of consumers to their health, and seeking for an increasingly healthier lifestyle. Organic wine, produced through cultivated grapes without fertilizers, or chemical treatments, is therefore considered to be a valid supporter, mainly by young people, as the study reveals: that health obsession in the new generations is particularly widespread, and this population segment pays particular attention and attraction to organic products, of which wine is not an exception.

According to the research, reported by “Le Figaro Vin”, young people prefer a philosophy about alcohol that is based on reasoned, but high-quality consumption. This trend regards mainly young people in the US, the UK, and Australia, of which 30% of wine consumers aged between 25 and 40 years consider organic wines, precisely, of a higher quality. Even, in 2021, the US has been identified as the third world major wine consumer of organic red wine.

Considering production, the vast majority of organic wines come naturally from Europe: France, and Italy, particularly, are great producers also due to the favorable climate from which they benefit, which is necessary for this type of viticulture. The investment of the two countries in organic wine is, in turn, linked to the awareness about healthcare and environmental problems, both by producers and consumers.

An industry which will be the protagonist in Montpellier at “Millésime Bio” 2025 (January, 27-29), the French Saloon of organic wine with 1,500 exporters coming from the wine regions of France, and from 20 world countries, including Italy, waiting for the world reference event in Italy, the “Slow Wine Fair” 2025 at BolognaFiere, from February 23 to 25 under the artistic direction of Slow Food, and, at the same time, with Sana Food.

