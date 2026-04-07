Ornellaia Vendemmia d’Artista 2023, “La Vitalità” by Marina Abramovic in auction by Bonhams

“Drink the wine slowly with your eyes closed and listen to the music”: these are the sole “instructions” from the great artist and performer Marina Abramović, printed on the label of the only Salmanazar (9 liters) of Ornellaia Vendemmia d’Artista 2023 “La Vitalità” to be offered at auction (with an estimate of 20,000 to 40,000 pounds, together with a 45-rpm vinyl record by the celebrated composer Nino Rota and an exclusive dinner for 6 people at Tenuta dell’Ornellaia). This lot, along with other large formats and rare bottles bearing labels created by Abramović, will be auctioned off by Bonhams (online, from June 11th to June 23rd) in the edition No. 18 of the project which, over the years, has involved many of the world leading contemporary artists (from Michelangelo Pistoletto to Luigi Ontani, from Ernesto Neto to Rebecca Horn, just to name a few of them), donating the proceeds to foundations and museum institutions all over the world. Once again this year, as it has been the case since 2019, the proceeds will support the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation “to support the highly anticipated exhibition Guggenheim Pop, featuring works by, among others, Andy Warhol, Maurizio Cattelan, Richard Hamilton, Roy Lichtenstein and Coosje van Bruggen”. The auction includes 14 lots, including large formats and unique experiences at the Frescobaldi group Bolgheri winery, as well as at various Guggenheim Museums worldwide.

“When I began this project, I started with drawing, with the raw material: the grape. I wrapped my face with bunches of grapes and, suddenly, the vivid green of the leaves and the deep black of the berries began to vibrate. A vital force, petals of energy blossoming from the mind”, comments Marina Abramović.

As mentioned, the main lot will be the only Salmanazar (9 liters) of Ornellaia 2023 La Vitalità Vendemmia d’Artista, created by Marina Abramović. “This bottle, numbered 1 of 1, is signed by the artist, who interpreted the idea of Vitality in a project centered on the theme of the self, understood as an act of awareness and determination in capturing one own image. The 9-liter Salmanazar is a unique work - explains Bonhams - conceived as a combination of elements which engage the temporal dimension of life and the senses. At the top of the bottle, a red cone-shaped wax candle, inspired by one of her iconic works, Energy Hat, can be lit. As the flame burns slowly, it marks a moment of ritual and prepares the moment for the wine. Beside it, a 45-rpm vinyl record by Nino Rota accompanies the gesture, transforming the space through music”.

The catalog also includes 10 Imperials (6 liters) and other formats or unique cases, all bearing the unmistakable signature of Marina Abramović. She was therefore called upon (as we had previously reported here) to interpret the character of “Vitality” for the 2023 vintage, which Frescobaldi president Lamberto Frescobaldi describes as follows: “a vintage shaped by an almost perfect harmony between nature and human intervention. A mild winter encouraged an early awakening of the vines; spring rains replenished the soil water reserves; cool September nights preserved the acidity and aromatic complexity of the grapes. The resulting wine radiates energy while simultaneously surprising with its elegance and long, lingering finish, supported by silky tannins with an accentuated Mediterranean character”.

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