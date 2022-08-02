“Ornellaia Vendemmia d’Artista”: the charity auction from October 5 to 19 online at Sotheby’s

The “Ornellaia Vendemmia d’Artista” project, which in 14 editions has succeeded in the not inconsiderable feat of donating to foundations and museum institutions around the world the remarkable sum of more than $2 million, is ready for its next step: it will be staged from October 5 to 19 online, at Sotheby’s, the auction of the precious bottles of Ornellaia Vendemmia d’Artista 2019 “Il Vigore”, created by Swedish artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg, the proceeds of which, as has been the case for the past few years, will be donated to the Solomon R. Guggenheim for its “Mind’s Eye” program, designed to enable the enjoyment of art by the visually impaired. “This is our twelfth partnership with Ornellaia for their annual “Artist Harvest” project, which is so special to us”, said Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Chairman of Sotheby’s Wine, “because it supports important artistic causes that combine the brilliance of the winery’s wines with the ability of participating artists to make them visible through the use of the senses. We look forward to presenting, soon at the auction, bottles from the 2019 “Il Vigore” vintage, including, as always, the exclusive Salmanazar. The Mind’s Eye program, which places the full enjoyment of art through the senses at the center of its mission, has been the ideal beneficiary, and, as in previous years, we expect these unrepeatable bottles to attract international interest from collectors eager to enjoy these unique experiences”. In fact, since 2019, proceeds from the Vendemmia d’Artista charity auctions have gone to support the Mind’s Eye accessibility program, which helps visitors who are blind or visually impaired experience art through the use of all their senses. This encourages the development of creative impressions, emotional connections and memories, the perception of which lasts over time. As in art, the appreciation of great wines requires the total involvement of the senses: it was the sharing of this idea that led Ornellaia to support the growth of this innovative program. “Ornellaia’s donations have enabled the expansion of the Mind’s Eye program, connecting participants around the world through virtual programs”, said Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation. “Our expertise over the past three years has enabled the Guggenheim to increase accessibility to both the museum and the artworks through multisensory exploration. We are grateful for Ornellaia’s continued support”. The Guggenheim stands out as an innovative institution for its commitment to art accessibility and the creation of the Mind’s Eye Community. Digitization has enabled Mind’s Eye to reach a wide audience from many countries around the world through the Sensory Guide to the Guggenheim New York and with verbal descriptions, which use specific language to convey a visual experience of the artworks and the unique architecture of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building. Ornellaia’s donations have made it possible to extend the program to the Constellation Guggenheim museums of Venice and Bilbao, thus giving it international significance. In this regard, Giovanni Geddes da Filicaja, ad of the Bolgheri estate, says with emotion, “since the birth of Vendemmia d’Artista in 2009 we have donated the proceeds of the auction to charity. It is immensely satisfying to see the project grow internationally and to know that the work we are doing gives people who are blind or visually impaired the opportunity to discover contemporary art through the use of their senses. This sensitivity has always been an integral part of our philosophy”.

