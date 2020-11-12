Pandolfini, 23,275 euros for a vertical of Sassicaia. On the podium Masseto and Bruno Giacosa

A complete vertical tasting of 36 bottles - from the 1980 vintage to 2015 - of Sassicaia from Tenuta San Guido, sold at 23,275 euros, is the top lot of the Pandolfini fine wine auction that took place on November 10th and 11th. On the podium also a vertical tasting of 15 bottles, from 1987 to 2003 (excluding the 1989 and 1991 vintages) by Masseto, which reached 10,412 euros, and three bottles of Barolo Collina Rionda Riserva Etichetta Rossa Bruno Giacosa 1989, awarded at 8,575 euros. Excellent performance for the Italian wines, which reached an overall increase of 157% on the minimum estimates. Among the lots that reached the highest prices, remaining in Italy, also the six bottles of Barolo Falletto Vigna le Rocche Riserva Etichetta Rossa Bruno Giacosa 2001, awarded at 4,900 euros, the same figure touched by the 12 liters of Le Pergole Torte Montevertine 2001 and the six bottles of Barolo Falletto Vigna le Rocche Riserva Etichetta Rossa Bruno Giacosa 2000. Also worth mentioning are the excellent results of the various lots of other important Italian wine brands, from the Brunello di Montalcino di Soldera (Case Basse) to the Solaia and Tignanello bottles of the Antinori family, passing through the legendary Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno, symbol of the Langhe. Among the lots made in France, as always, at the top is the Burgundy of the bottle of Romanée Conti Domaine de la Romanée Conti 2002, sold at 15,925 euros, followed by a 6 liters of Château Lafite Rothschild 2000 (11,025 euros) and 12 bottles of Château Lafite Rothschild 2003 (9,800 euros).

Copyright © 2000/2020