Pandolfini, a six liters of Masseto 2007 at 11.250 euros. Auction at 1.47 million euros

Pandolfini’s auction “L’Essenziale - Italian and French Wines from selected wineries”, held last night in Florence, lived up to expectations. The auction closed with 98% of lots sold, and 211% of minimum estimates, which translated into a total of 1.47 million euros of adjudications, with the bottle of Musigny Domaine Leroy 2008 by far the top lot of the auction, sold at 68,750 euros, in a podium entirely occupied by Burgundy, with the Romanée Conti Domaine de la Romanée Conti 1990 sold at 26,250 euros and the Chevalier-Montrachet Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay 2004 assigned at 23,125 euros.

Then the 12 bottles of Château Lafite Rothschild 2000, sold at 18,750 euros, the two bottles of La Tâche Domaine de la Romanée Conti 2005, at 17,500 euros, the Selection Domaine de la Romanée Conti 1998 (1 bottle of Richebourg, 1 of Grands Échézeaux and 1 of Échézeaux), at 12,500 euros and the 12 bottles of Château Margaux 2000, sold at 11,500 euros. The Italian lot which obtained the highest price is, instead, the six liters of Masseto 2007, sold at 11,250 euros, as well as the bottle of Bonnes Mares Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay 1999. A magnum of Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido 1985 was sold at 9,375 euros, whereas another six liters of Masseto, but of 1999 vintage, reached 8,125 euros. Worth mentioning is also a bottle of Chambertin Domaine Armand Rousseau 2005, sold at 7,500 euros.

Back to the Italian lots, the vertical of 18 vintages of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Biondi Santi (1968-2004) reached 6,370 euros, a double magnum of Masseto 2013 was sold at 6,125 euros, six bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Case Basse Riserva Gianfranco Soldera 1998 at 5,512 euros, the same price as a double magnum of Masseto 2010. Moreover, a six-liter of Solaia 2006 by Marchesi Antinori was sold at 4,900 euros, two bottles of Bruno Lunelli Riserva 1995, at 4,655 euros, the same price obtained by five bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Case Basse Gianfranco Soldera 1999, while the “usual” Barolo Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno, with a magnum of 2004, reached 3,185 euros.

