Pandolfini: the dream auction to celebrate a century of activity and 25 years in the wine world

“As time goes by” is the title the Florentine auction house Pandolfini has chosen for its auction to be held on April 10th, 11th and 12th in Florence, to celebrate 100 years of activity and 25 years in the wine world. The top lots, among the many gens of French and Italian wines, include two single bottles of Romanée Conti Domaine de La Romanée Conti, one from 2007 and one from 2008, estimated between 10.000 and 20.000 euros each, three bottles of Montrachet Domaine J. C. Ramonet 2020, estimated between 7.500 and 15.000 euros, and another 12 bottle lot of Chateau Margaux 1990, estimated between 7.000 and 14.000 euros, of French wines. The Italian top lots include a Magnum of the legendary Sassicaia 1985 from Tenuta San Guido, estimated between 4.000 and 8.000 euros, a double Magnum of Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno 2014 between 2.500 and 5.000 euros, two six bottle lots of Barolo Cannubi G.B. Burlotto 2016 between 2.400 and 4.800 euros, as well as one of Monvigliero 2016 also by Burlotto, and two 12 bottle lots of Sassicaia 2016. “It is an opportunity not only to highlight the best wine products on the market, but also to celebrate Pandolfini's 100 years of activity. A century of activity is the culmination of a journey undertaken in 1924 into the worlds of art, luxury and collecting, and represents Pandolfini’s excellent ability to interpret and adapt to changing times, never forgetting roots and traditions. Their milestone has intertwined this year with 25 years of auctions in the Wine department, the first in Italy, and today the sector leader on the National market”, an official note explained. Francesco Tanzi, Head of the Department and the Auction House have carefully chosen 800 lots for this catalogue, which includes, as usual, the best that the wine market offers. From the youngest vintages to the legendary ones, limited editions and large formats, the three-day event will certainly capture the curiosity of collectors and enthusiasts, from the first to the last lot.

The first session will be held on the afternoon of April 10th will be dedicated to the celebration of what this auction means to Pandolfini, and includes more than one hundred lots dedicated to the “Roi of the holidays”: Champagne. All of the most famous producers of the most loved bubbles in the world will be present, Krug, Bollinger, Armand de Brignac - with a collector’s package - Selosse, and its famous Lieux Dits selection, as well as the most recognized wine in the Region, Dom Pérignon and all its special editions, such as the one signed by Lady Gaga, and various typologies, or Plénitude. Opening the second day, which will be dedicated to the Italian treasures, there will be an exclusive event that Pandolfini is honored to host in its rooms for this special year. It will be a tasting of the most famous Italian wine in the world, Sassicaia. Together with the staff of Tenuta San Guido and the Enoteca Pinchiorri - who will prepare the accompanying light lunch - the experience will be offered to the most loyal customers, and a few other guests, to make this year of celebrations even more unique. A large session of Sassicaia, including lots from the most recent vintages up to the legendary 1985 will inaugurate the afternoon sale. The afternoon sales will continue with treasures from the other Tuscan, Piedmont and great producing Regions: Masseto, Monfortino, Solaia, Mascarello, Giulio Ferrari. The day ends with an outstanding selection of Amarone della Valpolicella by Romano Dal Forno and Giuseppe Quintarelli, bottles of various sizes, including Jéroboam. Finally, a “Single Owner Collection” will inaugurate the last day including Le Pergole Torte di Montevertine, Monfortino di Conterno, Magnums of Barolo by Giuseppe Rinaldi and of 100% Sangiovese by Gianfranco Soldera. This specific collection offers enthusiasts and collectors of fine Italian wines unique collection of from an expert in the sector, who with care and passion, has created a wine cellar including several of Italy’s best wines.

The three day sale closes on the afternoon of April 12th and the customary session dedicated to foreign wines, especially French wines from Bordeaux and Burgundy. There are real treasures in the bottle, such as the 1989 Magnum of Haut Brion - a historic vintage of the Region and of this producer, or the lots of the famous Pétrus, sought after by all the great enthusiasts of the sector, as well as the exclusive domaines of Burgundy, such as Armand Rousseau, Coche Dury, d’Auvenay, Leroy, and the more than 40 lots of Domaine de la Romanée Conti. Most of the top names from the king of the Côte d'Or are in the catalogue, the great reds, such as Richebourg, La Tâche and Romanée Conti, the very rare whites, such as Montrachet and the latest addition to the company, Corton -Charlemagne, and its first vintages produced.

“The bottles in this catalog are the result of Pandolfini’s constant research and commitment to offer its customers unique and otherwise unobtainable products. The philosophy has inspired all the departments of the auction house for over a century, paraphrasing the final sentence of the masterpiece film, Casablanca, which inspired the title of the auction. And, this catalog is the celebration of a beautiful friendship, inaugurated 25 years ago almost for fun, between Pandolfini and the wine world”.

Copyright © 2000/2024