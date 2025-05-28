Pandolfini’s collectible wines auction and catalog online

The Pandolfini auction, “SmartWine 2.0 - Spring Classic” of small, affordable luxuries, will be sold, online only, from May 28th to June 5th. Top lots include two bottles of Chateau Petrus, one from 1966 and one from 1947, each estimated from 500 to 1.000 euros, one of Masseto 2006, from 400 to 800 euros, one of Chateau La Mission Haut-Brion 1952 from 300 to 700 euros, and 3 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Poggio di Sotto 2018, estimated between 250 and 500 euros. The catalogue contains “historic bottles from Bordeaux châteaux, such as Latour, Yquem and the classic Pétrus, the evergreen Champagne, like Cristal, Belle Epoque, and Dom Pérignon, countless bottles of SuperTuscan (Masseto, Sassicaia, Solaia, etc.), Barolo and Barbaresco (Gaja, Conterno, and more), and whites of the excellent Friuli-Venezia-Giulia producers (Miani, Radikon, Gravner and others)”, Pandolfini explained.

