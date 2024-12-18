Passing roots and values along to young people, which also thanks to wine, unites the community

The masterpiece,“ A Farewell to Arms”, by Ernest Hemingway, was set in Gorizia, on the Italian front during the Great War, in which the author also mentions one of his great passions, wine, as a symbol of brotherhood. His vision reflects the soul of Collio, which is one of the healthiest Italian wine territories, while the merit also goes to the appeal of white wines today. Especially the long aging wines, which are among the best in the world, and cover 90% of the vineyard surface. The top of the lot is Collio Bianco, whose history is long and complex. In modern times, its main players are agronomists and oenologists, sons of local farmers, their eyes turned towards Central Europe, for whom Italy and Slovenia are a single place. Since reconstruction, following the bloody “Battles of the Isonzo”, fought in the vineyards, their focus has been on quality viticulture, a unique heritage of native vines, such as Ribolla Gialla, Friulano and Picolit, and a universe of international vines, where Pinot Grigio stands out. They have united over the last half century into the Consorzio Collio, founded in 1964, which in 1968 led to the acknowledgment of Collio DOC, one of the first in Italy. Proof of success today lies, as usual, in numbers: 6.000 hectares, only 1.300 of which are vineyards, 270 companies, of which 180 are members and 120 bottlers (including historic wineries that continue to invest here. Plus, new producers have arrived from outside, as WineNews narrated in a video during one of our latest trips to Friuli), producing 7 million bottles, whose main markets are the USA, Germany and Italy. In addition, “Collio has shown that it knows how to evolve while remaining faithful to its identity. Now more than ever we must continue to focus on sustainability, innovation and enhancing our territory, to guarantee a solid legacy for future generations”, David Buzzinelli, president of the Consortium, emphasized, closing a year of celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the Consortium’s foundation.

2024 is coming to a close and so are the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of Consorzio Collio. Just recently, in Milan and Rome, the book, “Collio 60 Years of History between Wine and Territory”, was presented, in which Andrea Zanfi and Stefano Cosma, together with the images of Marco Tortato, narrate its history, culture and future. It is an exciting journey through the historical and cultural roots of Collio, the territory that has preserved its identity while evolving over time. The story starts from the first settlements and the agricultural traditions of the area, up to present day, where Collio has been acknowledged one of the most prestigious wine areas in the world, a reference point for great whites. The book also offers an in-depth reflection on the various aspects of the territory, such as the geological characteristics that influence the quality of the wines, stories of wineries and producers who have contributed to acknowledging that Collio is one of the most respected controlled designations of origin. Above all, it is a tribute to the generations of men and women who have dedicated their lives to growing vines, exerting the passion that has transcended the difficulties and challenges of a hilly and somewhat difficult to work territory. “The celebration of the Consortium’s 60th anniversary was an opportunity to reflect on our roots and the values that unite us as a community”, Lavinia Zamaro, director of the Consortium, said, “the book is a tribute to those who have made Collio what it is today, and moreover, an invitation to continue working together for a future of shared successes”. Meanwhile, work has already begun, as the Consorzio Vini Collio has recently approved including “Vino da uve macerate” in the specifications of the Collio DOC, which is the cradle of orange wines, linking the denomination, made up mainly of great whites, to another distinctive and identifying characteristic. It is a crescent shaped area between the Julian Alps and the Adriatic Sea, a crossroads of peoples and cultures. One doesn’t take away just excellent wines from Collio, one also takes the hope of overcoming conflicts and breaking down borders, through dialogue. It was an unforgettable experience to Giuseppe Ungaretti and Pier Paolo Pasolini, who were not originally from these places, but, like Hemingway, are illustrious testimonials. Hope will be toasted with Consorzio Collio in 2025, when the first “European Capital of Cross-border Culture” together with Gorizia and Nova Gorica will be proclaimed, thanks also to wine.

