“Piemonte Is - Eccellenza Piemonte”, new brand to enhance the region’s many excellences

Fourteen PDO products, 9 PGIs, plus 19 DOCG and 41 DOC wines, among the most famous in the world, engines of a regional “PDO economy” worth more than 5 billion euros, which now more than ever makes a system, in the wake of what has already been done in wine with “Piemonte Land”, led by Francesco Monchiero, in a project that will also bring the optional “Piemonte” mention on the label for all PDO wines. This is the goal of “Piemonte Is - Eccellenza Piemonte”, a new collective brand presented, today at Vinitaly 2025 in Verona, and which will be at the center of the promotion of the Piedmont Region’s agri-food industry, which will experience a moment of great international visibility, moreover, on June 19, when Turin will host the final of the famous ranking “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025” staged for the first time in Italy.

“The Region is offering its quality products the chance to bear the brand “Piemonte is - Eccellenza Piemonte”, the new mark that will be both a guarantee of origin and supply chain and a vehicle for its promotion”, explained Piedmont Region President Alberto Cirio, and regional councillors for Commerce, Agriculture and Food, Hunting and Fishing, and Parks Paolo Bongioanni, and Culture and Tourism Marina Chiarelli. Stressing that “the logo, in short, is much more than a visual brand. It is a statement of identity. It cleverly plays between locality and globality, between Piedmontese language and international language, to tell the story of an agri-food system that combines tradition, territory and innovation and attracts millions of tourists every year who choose our region for the strength of its culture, the beauty and variety of its landscapes, but also for its excellent food and wine. The logo is the visual signature that guarantees that quality, authenticity and respect for the land are behind every Piedmontese agrifood product. In fact, with its 14 PDOs and 9 IGPs, 19 DOCG wines and 41 DOCs, Piedmont is at the top of Italy’s regions in terms of the number of products with designations of origin, to which must be added the 344 Traditional Agrifood Products (PATs) and 600 Typical Mountain Products. It is an enormous heritage of quality that needs to be made immediately recognizable and must be associated in the collective perception with the territory where it originates, in order to promote Piedmont more and more in Italy and on world markets and at the same time give value to the producers”. “We Piedmontese”, added the president of Piemonte Land, Francesco Monchiero, for his part, “must have more courage to say that we are good at doing very good things. And under the name of Piemonte, we have to do this by putting together and systemizing the value of our productions that so many producers have built over the years, bringing our flavors to the world”.

