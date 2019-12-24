Piemonte Land, with the Doc Pinerolese closes the circle: a common house for all the Consortia

A common house for all the denominations of Piedmont, respecting the differences, with one voice on the markets: The circle of Piemonte Land, which opened in 2011, is closed and now really brings together all the Piedmontese wine consortia, from Barolo and Barbaresco to Barbera d'Asti and Monferrato, from Asti to Gavi, from Alta Langa to Roero, to which the last piece is added, the Pinerolese DOC, with its eight different types, focused on typical Piedmontese grape varieties (Barbera, Freisa, Dolcetto and Bonarda) and some oenological rarities such as Ramie and Doux d’Henry, for a total of 18 Docg and 42 Doc, representing 85% of Piedmont’s wine production.

A model that, in Italy, has only one term of comparison, that of the Istituto Marchigiano di Tutela Vini; the impulse, also in the case of Piemonte Land, led by Filippo Mobrici, comes from the Piedmont Region, and the objective is very clear: to build the image of a large wine district, where the differences are linked by a shared oenological quality, investing even more in the synergy between public and private, aiming to develop both foreign and local markets even more, focusing strongly on the growth of wine tourism in a territory that is already rich in them. A treasure that comes from more than 46,700 hectares of vineyards and the work of 15,412 wine-growing and wine-producing companies that, only for export, move a value of 1 billion euros.

“From today we can finally say that Piedmontese wine is united and recognizes itself under the flag of Piemonte Land - comments Filippo Mobrici, president of Piemonte Land. The work of promoting our territory both nationally and internationally, especially towards Asian markets, the new commercial frontier of wine, is rewarded. We aim to build a unified image of the Piedmont of wine in respect of the different aspects that characterize it. The Denominations remain free to pursue their development objectives, but it is essential to create a summary message that allows us to communicate the distinctive features of the Terroir Piemonte to our international partners”.

