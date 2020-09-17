Pinchiorri, at auction the large sizes and n. 1 of the “Millesime 1985” de la Romanée-Conti

Giorgio Pinchiorri still the protagonist of the world of wine auctions: on December 6th, in Geneva, 24 unique jewels of the world wine, 12 Jeroboam and 12 Mathusalem of the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti will be at the auction at BagheraWines, including the number 1 unpublished labels on the “Millesime 1985” of the different crus of the Burgundy myth (Romanée-Conti, La Tache, Richerbourg, Echezaux, Grands Echezeaux and Romaneé St Vivant), universally recognized as one of the greatest vintages of the twentieth century, which have never moved from the cellar of the Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, Michelin-starred temple of high Italian gastronomy, with the sole exception of the year 2011, when they were brought back to the Domaine, in Vosne-Romanée in France, to be sealed with new wax and to renew their “youth”.

Absolutely the most valuable prices, with an estimated value of 2 million Swiss francs (around 1.8 million euros) of the “Kingdoms” auction, which will be beaten by the Swiss auction house. A unique collection, in the true sense of the word, within a catalog composed of 280 lot.

“Entering the wine cellar of the Enoteca Pinchiorri - said Michael Ganne and Julie Carpentier, founders of BagheraWines and auction beaters - is definitely a magical moment in the life of every wine lover. The entrusting of the task of organizing the sale of these unique bottles in the world, never offered at auction, has given us an enormous emotion. Every wine connoisseur will have dreamed of one day owning such a collection and the sale of these large formats at the Enoteca Pinchiorri will leave an indelible mark among Burgundy wine lovers”.

“I chose to entrust the jewels in my wine collection to Michael Ganne and his team because they are, like me, passionate about Burgundy wines. BagheraWines - said Giorgio Pinchiorri - has shown on countless occasions a particular talent in bringing to light the most beautiful wineries and collections in the world, thrilling connoisseurs with some of the most sought-after bottles in the world. I think that the future buyer of these wines will not only have the joy of enriching his collection with the complete No. 1 series, but will also have the immense privilege of enjoying this legendary nectar, the fruit of the myth of the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, which will undoubtedly continue to go down in history. In fact, I am sure that this wonderful wine will always be talked about, even in the very distant future: Romanée-Conti will last forever! I am pleased, finally, to point out that part of the benefits of the sale will be used for charitable purposes”.

An auction, this one, really unrepeatable, that follows a few weeks after the one held in recent days at Zachy’s, for its debut in Europe, in London, where 2,500 bottles of the boundless collection of Enoteca Pinchiorri have collected the sum of 3.2 million pounds.

