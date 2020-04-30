Planeta’s Rosé 2019 on the podium of the Top 25 best rosé wines in the world for VinePair

Planeta, Librandi, Tasca d’Almerita, Fontanafredda: these are the names of the Italian wineries representing the excellence of rose wine production in the world, according to “The 25 Best Rosé Wines of 2019” of “VinePair”, a ranking of the 25 best rosé wines in the world according to the wine portal, a reference for wine lovers, especially from overseas. A world, that of rosé wines, which has made its way into the tastes of millions of consumers all over the world, of all kinds and ages, and which has been substantially dominated by French and Italian productions. But in line with the increase in consumption, there have been many other territories and companies that have dedicated attention to rosé wines, such as Spain, California and Greece: a trend, fully confirmed by “The 25 Best Rosé Wines of 2019” of “VinePair”, a ranking of the 25 best rosé wines in the world according to the wine portal, a reference for wine lovers, especially overseas. Which puts on the top step of the podium a rosé from Provence, that of Château Peyrassol 2019, “a delightful reminder of why the rosé from Provence is so popular”, writes VinePair. Podium, completed by Adelaida Rosé 2019 (California), and an Italian, Planeta’s Rosé 2019. Italy is therefore among the best, but also in the rest of the ranking, with Cirò Rosato 2019 from Librandi at no. 6, with Gaglioppo, an indigenous Calabrian grape variety, Le Rosé Tenuta Regaleali 2018 from Tasca d’Almerita at no. 11, whose excellent value for money VinePair points out, and Solerose 2019, Langhe Rosato from Fontanafredda, at no. 13, evidence of the potential for rosé production in Piedmont.

