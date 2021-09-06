Poggio di Sotto (3 labels), Bertani and Santa Margherita groups (5): the top of “Vinibuoni 2022”

Poggio di Sotto from Collemassari Group of Claudio Tipa is the only single winery awarded with three wines (Brunello di Montalcino Docg 2016, Brunello di Montalcino Docg Riserva 2015 and Rosso di Montalcino Doc 2018), the Bertani Domains Group of the Angelini family (with Amarone della Valpolicella Docg Classico 2012 by Bertani, Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Doc Classico Riserva San Sisto 2018 and Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Doc Classico Superiore Massaccio 2019 by Fazi Battaglia - Tenute San Sisto, Val di Suga’s Brunello di Montalcino Docg Vigna Spuntali 2016 and Tenuta Trerose’s Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Docg Riserva Simposio 2017) and the Marzotto family’s Gruppo Vinicolo Santa Margherita (with Cà Maiol’s Lugana Doc Prestige 2020, Cantina Mesa’s Carignano del Sulcis Doc Superiore Gavino 2017 and Ca’ del Bosco’s Franciacorta Docg Riserva Annamaria Clementi Dosaggio Zero 2011 and Franciacorta Docg Rosé Riserva Annamaria Clementi Extra Brut 2011 and Kettmeir’s Alto Adige Doc Spumante Rosé Athesis 2018) are the only two Italian wine groupings awarded 5 labels: here is “the best of the best” of the 739 “Crowns”, the highest recognition of the guide “Vinibuoni d’Italia” of the Italian Touring Club (Tci), the only one dedicated only to wines from native Italian grape varieties (with the exception of the category Perlage Italia dedicated to sparkling wines Metodo Classico), which as per tradition opens the season of the Italian wine guides. Dozens of one-two wins, signed by wineries such as Guido Berlucchi, Castello Bonomi (part of the Paladin group), Claudio Cipressi, Ferrari, GianniTessari, La Scolca, Le Marchesine, Maso Martis, Monsupello, Monte Rossa, Revì, Rizzi Roman, Uberti and Vigneti Cenci, among sparkling wines, and the Piedmontese Castello d’Uviglie, Ceretto, Cieck, Lodali, Malvirà and Ratti, Arpepe and Nino Negri (Gruppo Italiano Vini) from Lombardy, Adami, Tedeschi, Tenuta Sant'Antonio and Tommasi from Veneto, Ansitz Waldgries, Cantina Bolzano, Cantina Terlano, Kurtatsch and Pfannenstielhof from Alto Adige, Ermacora, Fondazione Villa Russiz, Muzic and Scubla Roberto from Friuli, Cleto Chiarli, Condè, Paltrinieri and Tre Monti from Emilia Romagna, Biondi Santi, Castello di Fonterutoli (Mazzei), Castello di Monsanto, San Giusto a Rentennano, Il Marroneto, Montevertine, Poderi Sanguineto, Ricasoli 1141, Riecine, Rocca di Montegrossi and Siro Pacenti from Tuscany, Cantine Fontezzoppa, Le Caniette, Mirizzi Gianluca, Oasi degli Angeli, Santa Barbara, Umani Ronchi, Walter Mattoni and Velenosi from Marche region, Antonelli San Marco and Arnaldo Caprai from Umbria, Cataldi Madonna, La Valentina, Masciarelli and Torre dei Beati from Abruzzo, Catabbo Cantine, Claudio Cipressi and Di Majo Norante from Molise, Mastroberardino and San Salvatore 1988 from Campania, San Marzano Vini and Tenute Chiaromonte from Puglia, Palmento Costanzo from Sicily and Nuraghe Crabioni and Silvio Carta from Sardinia, among others

