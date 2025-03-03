“Premio Gambelli” 2025 for the best “under 40” enologist to Marco Zito (Terenzuola)

Class 1992, born in Livorno, but with origins from Campania, solid university education in Pisa, enriched with a period of research in Australia, experiences in Samnium, in Australia, in Barossa Valley, from Gaja to Bolgheri, and, from Antinori in Maremma, since 2020, he works in Terenzuola, “cradle” of heroic wines between Liguria and Tuscany where, headed by owner Ivan Giuliani, he currently holds the position of production manager from grapes to wine. Marco Zito won edition 2025 of “Premio Gambelli”, the recognition to “under 40” enologist promoted by Aset Toscana, whose work incarnates the idea brought forward by Giulio Gambelli at its best, the Tuscan master of Sangiovese. The recognition, awarded in the last days, in Florence, during Chianti Classico Collection 2025 signed by Consorzio Chianti Classico, awards the expert who is considered to be the best to enhance the typical characteristics of each vineyard, the characteristics of the territory, and of the vintage.

“For me, it is an honor - explained Marco Zito - to receive this important recognition entitled to Master Gambelli during the centenary of his birth. When talking about the expressiveness of wine, we often tend to focus on variety and territory forgetting the most important factor: people of a territory cultivating grapes and making wine. From the vineyard to the winery, there are care and dedication of women and men allowing a variety and a territory to express in an identity way. As well as Gambelli was an illustrious interpreter of the identity of Sangiovese in Tuscany, we, in Terenzuola, tried to do the same with Vermentino della Lunigiana”.

Copyright © 2000/2025