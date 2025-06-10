Professor Luigi Moio receives the “Pino Khail Award” 2025 for the enhancement of Italian wine

Vice president OIV, the International Organization of Vine and Wine, which, based in Dijon, represents the “UN of wine”, a scientific and technical reference point for the sector, which, at present, has 50 member states (representing 75% of the world’s wine-growing area, 87% of the world’s wine production and 71% of global consumption), and of which he was president - from 2021 to 2024, the only Italian, alongside two names that have made the history of Italian oenology such as Professors Pier Giovanni Garoglio and Mario Fregoni - and, particularly in the Centennial year (1924-2024); professor of Oenology in the Department of Agriculture at the University of Naples Federico II, and among the most authoritative voices in the field (with whom WineNews also often compares notes, drawing from the theses of a friend, a refined scholar of world oenology, ed.); and producer with the Quintodecimo winery, in Irpinia, together with his wife Laura Di Marzio: goes to Luigi Moio the “Pino Khail Award” for the enhancement of Italian wine, dedicated to the founder of “Civiltà del Bere”, the historic magazine headed by Alessandro Torcoli, who awarded him, yesterday, at “VinoVip al Forte” in Forte dei Marmi, Versilia.

“But I have also been a reader of “Civiltà del bere” since the age of 15, when the magazine was already hosting speeches by great show business personalities and technical insights by researchers and professors of recognized fame”, recalled Professor Moio, who, addressing the audience and in particular the new generations of Italian wine producers, said how “their testimonies represent a paradigm of diversity” .But, on the other side of the chalice, there are also the young consumers, “who are actually interested in wine and drink it, and have a conscious attention to the environment and people: it is clear that the problems we have been filling our mouths with for months are not so dramatic. In short, Italian wine is in good hands”.

“This award is dedicated to those who make wine culture, and share it, with an international outlook - stressed Alessandro Torcoli - and Professor Moio also embodies values related to wine storytelling that starts from territories and people, but is also made through the lens of the world”.

The “Pino Khail Prize”, over the years, has been awarded to Italian and international wine personalities such as Lucio Caputo, Lucio Tasca, Piero Antinori, Pio Boffa (Pio Cesare), Piero Mastroberardino, Chiara Lungarotti and Marina Cvetic.

