Promotion & sustainability on the agenda of Consorzio del Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani

Matteo Ascheri has been president of the Piedmont Land of Wine collective of Piedmont Consortiums since 2020, and has been reconfirmed president of the Consortium for the Protection of Barolo, Barbaresco, Alba, Langhe and Dogliani (counting more than 500 companies, representing 10.000 hectares of vineyards in Langa and Roero, and over 60 million bottles produced every year). He will be facing three major challenges of the sector, in line with and continuing the logic of consolidation work that has been done over the last three years. They are: promoting Barolo and Barbaresco through the European program that in 2020 brought 200 Langa producers to New York for the first “Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening”, environmental sustainability and work ethics, and promoting Langhe DOC, which has the uniqueness and complexity of the territory and is an excellent name, to be reinforced both on Italian and International markets.

“This second mandate offers a great opportunity to conclude the process started in 2018. During these last three years it was essential to consolidate the Barolo and Barbaresco brands, while from now on it will be imperative to face the challenges of all the denominations we represent”, commented Matteo Ascheri. “It is definitely true that despite the difficulties over the last year and a half, we are now starting from a solid base. In the first 5 months of 2021 our denominations have registered excellent results, +19.7% on bottled wines, and peaks of 26-28% for Barolo and Barbaresco”.

