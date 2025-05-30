Prosecco Doc Consortium enlarges the protection of the brand and protection in Africa

Prosecco Doc, with 660 million of bottles produced in 2024 for an estimated value at consumption of 3.6 billion euros, driving force of Italian wine export on markets, reinforces its protection in the world. It does that with two official deeds, the registration of brand Prosecco in Kenya, and the recognition awarded by 17 countries belonging to African Organization Intellectual Property (Oapi), i.e. Benin, Burkina Faso, Camerun, Central African Republic, Comore, Congo, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea Equatoriale, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Ciad, and Togo, which recognized their Geographical Indication.

Therefore, only Prosecco which is compliant to production Disciplinary can be traded with this name in Kenya, and in Oapi territories protecting Italian consumers and producers. Kenya, where the registration of the brand is valid for ten years starting from 2024, May, 29th, the question placed to Oapi has unlimited length.

African continent is still today marginal in terms of export volumes (0.2%), but, for many people, has a great potential in a future view, so that Africa is considered as a strategic market for the long-term development.

“In the years, the Consortium carried out a structured and forward-looking strategy for the protection of the denomination extending the protection of Prosecco in the main international markets through the registration of the brand, or of Geographical Indication – commented president of the Consortium Giancarlo Guidolin - today, the attention focuses on countries with a high strategic potential marked by a strong touristic flow, and by particularly dynamic economic growth such as African continent. Recent recognitions will be useful tools to the Consortium to evaluate future actions by always aiming to increase exports also towards these new emerging markets”.

