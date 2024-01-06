Prosecco Doc “dance” with Virna Toppi, the prima ballerina of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan

A cinematic work that invites to explore the convergence between inspiration and action, revealing how the classic, that is the past and tradition, are the springboard for a futuristic vision and suggesting that it is precisely in the fusion of these two elements that timeless beauty manifests itself. It is called “Inspired by the classic, moved by the future”, the new short film by the Consorzio Prosecco Doc curated by the mastery of director Carlo Guttadauro and which transforms Villa Contarini, in Piazzola sul Brenta, a jewel of the baroque Veneto, into a scenographic labyrinth where the classic blends with the contemporary through the dance of Virna Toppi, the prima ballerina of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, and the art of parkour by traceur Davide Garzetti, starting point of a journey between the dancer and the athlete that winds through iconic places, such as Venice, where the dancer turns into a black swan. And where the short film reaches its climax, on an iron bridge in Giudecca, where borders vanish, and the protagonists, now free from predefined schemes, celebrate a secret agreement: the fusion between classic and contemporary becomes evident, underlined by an ideal toast on terrace overlooking the Grand Canal with Prosecco Doc, which is also confirmed, for 2023, as the first Italian wine denomination both in volume and value, with a bottled production of over 616 million bottles, despite a 3.5% drop in bottlings compared to 2022, which falls below 2 % if we do not consider the rosé type, which has suffered a more significant decline, while continuing to represent more than 8% of the entire denomination.

