Every sporting feat, every self-respecting competitive triumph, deserves its toast. And those at major international events are increasingly speaking Italian. If for 19 times in the F1 season the “cannibal” Max Verstappen toasted to victory and the world title with Ferrari’s Trentodoc, the official toast of F1, yesterday, in Valencia, Spain, Pecco Bagnaia, with his Ducati, won his seventh victory in the season and toasted, on the podium as No. 1, to his second world title in a row, toasting with Prosecco Doc, the official wine of the MotoGP. And if the sweet taste of Asti Docg, the official wine of the Nitto Finals in recent days in Turin, had remained bittersweet in the mouth of Jannik Sinner, who fell only in the final against no. 1 in the world Novak Djokovic, it was sweeter, this time, the toast with which yesterday the Italian National Tennis Team, led by the new star of world tennis, toasted, after 47 years, the conquest of the mythical “Davis Cup”, with Sinner, Arnaldi, Sonego, Musetti and teammates led by captain Filippo Volandri, who replicated the feat that succeeded only once to Italy with Panatta, Bertolucci, Barazzutti and Zugarelli, with Pietrangeli as captain. The court, for an Italian triumph, was once again Spanish, that of Malaga, and this time so was the wine, as the official toast of the Davis Cup finals was signed by “Juve y Camps”, one of the best-known and most appreciated producers in Cava, a winery with a centuries-old history, which began two hundred years ago Joan Juvè Mir, a rigorous winemaker who laid the foundations of the company, ce then gained momentum with his son Antoni Juvè Escaiola, and today is one of the most highly regarded in the Penedès area. Great little stories to tell, thanks to one of the most successful communicative pairings ever, such as that between wine and sport.

