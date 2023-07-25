Prosecco Doc will be the sparkling wine of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games

There are less than three years left until the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Italy’s biggest sporting event that will be held exactly 20 years after the Turin Winter Olympics, but there is already cause for celebration: the official partnership with Prosecco Doc, the world’s most popular and consumed sparkling wine, which embraces the sporting event as an exceptional springboard to further consolidate its leadership on the global consumption market.

“It is a great pleasure for us to support the Organizing Committee of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in this fantastic and ambitious adventure”, commented the president of the Prosecco Consortium Stefano Zanette. “For quite some time, Prosecco has been devoting significant resources to the worlds of sport and culture. What better occasion than these Games to share the values that, beginning with sport, have evolved into a way of life and, eventually, culture? Without forgetting another theme that binds us to the Olympic Movement, namely environmental awareness, which has both our Denomination and the Organising Committee of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics engaged in an effort to help people understand how ‘commitment to environmental, economic, and social issues is not a problem but an opportunity’, concludes Zanette.

“Given the international scope of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and because Prosecco Doc is the most consumed Italian wine denomination in the world, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be the Official Sparkling Wine Sponsor of this great event, which we hope will represent an opportunity to highlight the link between Prosecco and the production area, the true reason for our productions’ international success”, adds the managing director of the Prosecco Doc Consortium, Luca Giavi. “Often the notoriety of Prosecco leads many to believe that the term is synonymous with sparkling wine. This is not the case; Prosecco is a DOP that includes nine provinces between Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, where the grapes are harvested and Prosecco is vinified before being bottled and distributed to 195 countries worldwide”.

“With the signing of the contract with the Consortium of Prosecco Doc, the team of sponsors who have decided to support the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation in the Road to the Games is further expanded”, commented the president and CEO of the Milano Cortina Organizing Committee 2026, Giovanni Malagò and Andrea Varnier. “A leading organization that actively contributes to telling the world about the excellence of our country. The Prosecco DOC Consortium is synonymous with assurance and style that tells a story of triumphs and great passions, and, like the Milano Cortina 2026 team, combines class, elegance, and personality with a harmonious softness”.

