“Prosecco Park”, agritech hub, startup incubator and Prosecco Museum, will be created in Conegliano

Prosecco was born in Conegliano, the story goes, from the genius of Antonio Carpenè, whose family still runs Carpenè Malvolti, which he founded in 1868. And now, in the town, in a 7-hectare industrial area, the former Tomasi Furnace, a new agritech hub is about to be born, which will be called “Parco Prosecco”. That will focus on hospitality services, catering, enhancement of territorial food & beverage products, will have an incubator of technological start-ups, a Prosecco Museum, as well as an auditorium (with 900 seats). Yet another investment in the area attracted by the success of wine, and the growth of farm holidays. To realize it, thanks to an agreement signed between the Veneto Region, the Province of Treviso and the Municipality of Conegliano, will be the Omnivert Design Studio, based in Conegliano. Financing it, with an 80-million-euro plan, will be a financial vehicle created ad hoc by Run Asset Management (Ram) of the Run Capital Partners group, the management company appointed by Omnivert.

“We have yet to fully understand the details, and how we can be involved at the Consortium level, but it is certainly a potentially very interesting project”, Elvira Bortolomiol, producer and president of the Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg, commented to WineNews. The Ceo of Ram is Luca Padovan, who, to the local newspaper “Nordesteconomia”, explained, “it is a very interesting intervention, we think that investing in real assets of the territory related to food and tourism can reserve satisfaction. It will be a decade of great growth in agritech and initiatives that connect agriculture, technology, and tourism. Finally, the plan offers a focus on sustainability, and we are convinced that investing in this area returns value in the long run”. Work is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2023.

