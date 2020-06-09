Rainbow WineTelling in Milan: a glass of wine to break down barriers

A glass of wine to break the ice, which will also break down cultural barriers, and explore the themes of diversity in the name of conviviality and sharing. This is the spirit that will motivate the Rainbow Edition of WineTelling, from June 19th to 28th, in conjunction with “Milan Pride Week”. Virtual aperitifs will be broadcast live from restaurants and LGBTQI locations in the city on the Instagram channel of “Milan Wine Week”, which will be held from October 3rd to 11th, 2020, in Milan, hosting virtual and live events.

Six special episodes have been scheduled to support “Pride Week” (which this year has to inevitably be moved to the web) to talk about wine and its multiple territorial variations, while at the same time promote inclusion and comparisons. There will be various restaurants, wine bars, and so on in Milan, such as: Mono in Via Lecco; POP in via Tadino; the entire Rainbow District in Porta Venezia; the Immorale restaurant; the iconic Piccolo Teatro Strehler and the Rocket and Q Milano. All of these are the undisputed temples of “Rainbow” nightlife, which will host “one-on-one” conversations, paired with tasting a glass of wine as well as a music playlist published on the “Milan Wine Week” Spotify channel, including several celebrities in the Milanese cultural panorama (deejays, radio speakers, activists, writers, performers...), specifically linked to the LGBTQI community. For instance, Alessandro Beretta, artistic director of the “Milano Film Festival”, who will connect from the courtyard of the Piccolo Teatro together with Debora Guma, and the artistic co-director of MIX Milano Festival of Gaylesbian cinema and Queer Culture who will talk about LGBTQI themes in film productions and in TV series.

“WineTelling”, said the management of “Milan Wine Week”, “was created during the lockdown period so we could connect with the public and the wine world in an innovative way. We have created a bridge and a connection between people in this challenging moment, making product and territory culture using a language and a media that everyone can understand. “Pride Week” is a fabulous week of culture, inclusion and comparison that the wine world must not miss. This special edition of Wine Telling demonstrates there is yet another, new communication approach that opens the wine world to new ways of bringing the public closer. It will also be an opportunity to give visibility to the many Milanese restaurants, wine bars, etc. in the LGBTQI circuit during this reopening moment following the challenges the lockdown caused”.

