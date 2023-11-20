Ranking effect: Brunello di Montalcino 2018 Argiano the most traded on Liv-Ex

Although some continue to turn up their noses, the great international wine rankings confirm that they have their effects on the market. And, in particular, the “Top 100” by “Wine Spectator”, which, as is now well known, crowned Argiano’s Brunello di Montalcino 2018 at No. 1, as “Wine of the Year”. Which, clearly, immediately became a wine in high demand among collectors, so much so that, according to Liv-Ex, which monitors secondary market trends and performance, in the week between November 10 (when the news broke) and November 16, trades on the platform skyrocketed, with Brunello di Montalcino Argiano 2018 the most traded wine ever, by volume, on the platform, with value reaching £690 for a case of 12 bottles, and with another label from the winery led by Bernardino Sani, and owned by Brazilian entrepreneur Andrè Esteves, in the top 5, namely Brunello di Montalcino 2015 (at £344 per case). Along with two other Italian wines, which are two great classics such as Antinori’s Tignanello 2020 (£1,160 per case of 12 bottles) and Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2019 (£2,450, which was also by far the wine that moved the most value during the period among Liv-Ex users), as well as the very famous Chateau Lynch-Bages 2020, from Bordeaux (£960).

