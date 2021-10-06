“Reader Awards” by “Food & Travel Italia” to restaurateurs, entrepreneurs, hospitality and tourism

The best wines, such as ColleMassari’s Poggio Lombrone Montecucco Doc Sangiovese Riserva 2017 among the reds, Cusumano’s Etna Bianco Doc Alta Mora 2020 among the whites, Dario Stefàno’s Salento Negroamaro Rosato IGT Tacco Rosa 2020 among the rosés, and the Cotarella Family’s Metodo Classico Brut among the sparkling wines; and the best restaurants, from Don Alfonso 1890 (Classico) to Pipero Roma (In town) and Uliassi ( out-of-tow), among others. The “Enologist of the Year” Fabio Mecca, the “Chef of the Year” Isabella Potì and the “Pizzaiolo of the Year” Franco Pepe; the “School of the Year” which is the Italian Sommelier Foundation (FIS), and the “Location of the Year” which is the Tenuta di Argiano in Montalcino. These are the “Awards 2021” of “Food & Travel Italia”, the Italian edition of the first international magazine (distributed in 18 countries) that deals with food and wine, beverage, gourmet travel and high-profile tourism, awarded to the names of Italian catering, business, hospitality and tourism, staged in recent days in Lavello, Basilicata, among the vineyards of Aglianico in Vulture, at the San Barbato Resort Spa & Golf, and of which these are just some of the winners. Among them, there is also WineNews, with its director Alessandro Regoli “Wine Communicator” 2021, “a revolutionary genius - is the motivation - who, in 2000, together with his wife Irene Chiari, created WineNews, at the top of the list of Italian wine blogs. The journalist who talks about everything that goes on inside and, above all, outside the bottle, in order to raise awareness of the complex and varied world of wine”. And that is among the “Special Prizes” awarded to, among others, Alfonso Iaccarino as “Chef Ambassador Food & Travel” and Langosteria as “Food & Travel Restaurant Italy”, while returning to the world of wine, Gianfranco Fino is “Winemaker Food & Travel” and his Primitivo Salento IGT Es 2019 is the “Top of the Top Wines”, the Consorzio Barbera d’Asti e Vini del Monferrato is the “Wine Consortium of the Year”, and the Wine Research Team the “Wine Project”.

But there are also the “F&T Entrepreneur of the Year”, Massimiliano Apollonio, and the “Young Entrepreneur of the Year”, Tancredi Biondi Santi, the “Sustainable Company”, Podere Forte, and Heres as “Wine Distributor of the Year”, alongside La Guardiense which is the “Cooperative Winery of the Year”. And if Silvana Ballotta, CEO Business Strategies, is, among others, “The Best Woman of the Year”, the “Man of the Year” is Senator Dario Stefàno. And, still in the communications sector, Mark Samson, content editor of “The World’s 50 Best”, is the “International Journalist” 2021, and Fruitecom is “Press Office”, while the Special Award for “Brand & Packing Design” 2021 is for Frantoio Muraglia.

The “Reader Awards” finalists were chosen by readers’ votes on the magazine’s website, the “Special Awards” were presented to professionals and personalities who have brought particular prestige to their sectors by the “Food & Travel” board, and the winners were announced at the Award Gala, sponsored by Enit-Agenzia Nazionale Turismo, by the magazine’s Italian editor Pamela Raeli, in front of an audience of political, wine & food and celebrity figures, with a video-message from the Minister for Agriculture Stefano Patuanelli.

