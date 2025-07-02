Valpolicella, Veneto’s great red wine region, maintains a balance between production and market

The wine market in general, and the red wine market in particular, is not experiencing a particularly brilliant moment. However, there are some appellations and territories that are enjoying unexpected stability. One such example is Valpolicella, one of the noble lands of Italian wine, whose wines generate an estimated turnover of over €600 million. It has a substantially stable vineyard area of 8,621 hectares, spread over 19 municipalities, and a total production of Valpolicella DOC, Valpolicella Ripasso, Amarone, and Recioto of over 59 million bottles in 2024: a slight decline compared to the previous year (-3%), which brings the total back to the same volumes as in 2014. The area of “green” vineyards is growing, covering almost 3,600 hectares between organic certification and the integrated production system, with an incidence of over 41%. This emerges from the 2025 “Valpolicella annual report”, the socio-economic dossier of the Valpolicella Wine Consortium presented today at Palazzo Ferro Fini in Venice, headquarters of the Veneto Regional Council, as part of “Venezia Superiore”, an event for wine lovers scheduled for tonight at the Loggia Maggiore della Pescheria di Rialto, included in the calendar of celebrations for the centenary of the Consortium, led by Christian Marchesini.

A snapshot that highlights a designation committed to tackling market uncertainty and declining consumption with consortium policies aimed at maintaining balance throughout the Valpolicella supply chain while strengthening promotion. It is precisely the balance between supply and demand, with consequent containment measures pursued by the protection body, explains a note, that guides production in the main red wine appellation of Veneto, which last year saw Amarone bottles fall to 13.9 million (-2.2% on 2023). "This figure is far from the production record of almost 19 million bottles recorded in 2021, but in line with the times. The Valpolicella Ripasso DOC is also down (more than 18 million bottles in 2024, approximately -8%), while companies are demonstrating their focus on the versatility of consumption in all seasons and with unconventional pairings of the region’s wine par excellence. In fact, Valpolicella, the trendy wine to which “Venezia Superiore” is dedicated, is close to 17 million bottles and is up 5% on the previous year”.

“Awareness and planning are the key words that define the scope of action of the Consortium in a context that sees challenges multiplying”, said President Christian Marchesini. “We have a responsibility to preserve as much as possible the health of the companies and the designation, which has a turnover of €600 million. The annual report shows us that the path taken in recent years by the organization, which combines pragmatism, vision, and new promotional projects, both on the domestic market and abroad, is one that can withstand and respond to the current crisis in the sector. The third edition of Venezia Superiore is part of this strategy, which also aims to attract young consumers”.

According to the report, in 2024 Valpolicella wines reached 87 countries, achieving an export share of 60%. In terms of promotion, the Consortium organized 40 events in 18 countries. In addition to its traditional markets (the US, Canada, Northern Europe, Germany, the UK, and China), the Consortium has intensified its efforts in Japan, Vietnam, and Singapore.

The Valpolicella Wine Consortium’s “Venezia Superiore” event will continue this evening at the Loggia Maggiore della Pescheria di Rialto, where a walk-around tasting will be held for Valpolicella lovers. Forty Valpolicella and Valpolicella Superiore wines from 26 wineries will be on display, ready to demonstrate new ways of enjoying Veronese red wine, starting with the serving temperature.

Copyright © 2000/2025