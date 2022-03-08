“Rescue the Grapes”, world wine brands auctioned to finance research

The elite wines of the world are coming closer together to find solutions and answers to climate change, and finance them, as well. The proceeds of “Rescue the Grapes”, the solidarity auction that Arlene Willis, CEO of the “Grapes for Humanity” foundation has endorsed, promoted by Miguel Torres (one of the topmost Spanish wine producers and co-founder of the “International Wineries for Climate Action”), and the journalist Hugh Johnson, will be donated to various organizations committed to the development of climate solutions for grape cultivation, which includes, The Porto Protocol, Tasting Climate Change, Climate Adaptation Certificate Program and Napa Valley Vintners Association as well as historical partners, Yamba Malawi and HAS Haiti.

Forty leading wine companies have enthusiastically responded to the call that will be hosted for the next 15 days on Christie’s website. These include, Le Famiglie Storiche, which has offered a lot consisting in 13 prestigious Magnums of Amarone della Valpolicella: Amarone 2017 by Allegrini, Amarone 2017 Begali, Amarone Case Vecie 2015 by Brigadara, Amarone Villa Rizzardi 2011 by Guerrieri Rizzardi, Amarone Riserva di Costasera 2015 by Masi, Amarone 2012 by Musella, Amarone Sant'Urbano 2015 by Speri, Amarone Riserva Capitel Monte Olmi 2015 by Tedeschi, Amarone Antonio Castagnedi 2016 by Tenuta Sant’Antonio, Amarone 2016 by Tommasi, Amarone 2017 by Torre d’Orti, Amarone 2015 by Venturini and Amarone Riserva Sergio Zenato 2008 by Zenato.

Marchesi Antinori is also right in the front row, offering a two-day experience at Villa Tignanello, in the heart of Chianti Classico (and a private visit to the Bargino winery, wine tasting and lunch at “Rinuccio 1180”, a private visit in Tignanello and lunch plus wine tasting at Villa Tignanello), a 2015 Magnum of Matarocchio, the flagship wine of Guado al Tasso, the Antinori wine in Bolgheri, and a 2017 Magnum of Tignanello. The Frescobaldi lot, instead, proposes a double Magnum of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Ripe al Convento 2013, a double Magnum of Mormoreto and two days in Castello di Nipozzano (Chianti Rufina) or Castelgiocondo (Brunello di Montalcino), including a tour and wine tasting. Many legendary brands have decided to support “Rescue the Grapes”, such as Bruce Jack Wines in South African, the Coppola in California, Hyde Vineyard, Opus One and Mondavi, the historic New Zealand wine families grouped in “The Family of Twelve”, the Spanish Familia Torres, the Portuguese Taylor’s Port, and prestigious wine names from France such as Domaine Clarence Dillon (Château Haut-Brion and Château la Mission Haut-Brion), Château Lafite Rothschild, Château Pichon-Longueville, Champagne Deutz, Joseph Drouhin, Louis Jadot, Louis Roederer, to name just a few.

