Riccardo Cotarella confirmed at the presidency of Assoenologi for the fifth mandate in a row

“Demanding challenges in a particularly difficult and complex market context, marked by uncertain international dynamics, and evolving consumption. However, I am convinced that, exactly in the most difficult moments, the best energies emerge. Assoenologi, in the last years, was able to cope with courage and foresight the difficulties, reinforcing its role of national reference for winemaking. A groeth path, which, today, more than ever, must continue and accelerate, in the interest of all the category, and Italian wine world”. Words by Riccardo Cotarella, confirmed for the fifth mandate in a row heading Assoenologi, after the reconfirmation arrived by the board of directors of the association, in the last days, which also confirmed, in the role of vicepresidents, Massimo Tripaldi of Puglia Basilicata Calabria Section, and Pierluigi Zama of Romagna Section, to which Michele Zanardo of Assoenologi Veneto Orientale Section will support (and, already president of Comitato Nazionale Vini – National Wine Committee, ed).

“Being called, since another time, heading the Association of Italian enologists and enotechnicians - declared Riccardo Cotarella, who, therefore, remains in charge for for three years 2025-2027 - is, for me, reason of great proud, and, at the same time, of deep responsibility. I accept the role with the enthusiasm and determination of ever, with the aim to continue to make our beloved association grow thanks to the collaboration of all the administration Council”.

Then, the reelected president recalled the meeting of end June, when, in Agrigento, Assoenologi National Congress No. 78 will be held (June, 27th-28th): “it will be an other extremely significant moment for our association, and, overall, for all the wine world – recalled Cotarella – the most current themes will be dealt, we will cope then by offering, as it is in the style of the association, a gaze to the future which can bring to the solution of the criticalities we are living”.

