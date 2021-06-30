“Robert Parker Green Emblem”, Italian wine producers, “award for a never ending journey”

Alberto Tasca, at the helm of Sicilian Tasca d’Almerita, Michele Manelli, owner of Salcheto, in Montepulciano in Tuscany, and Clemens Lageder, CEO of the South Tyrolean estate Alois Lageder are all obviously satisfied and proud to have received the “Robert Parker Green Emblem” award created by the “Robert Parker Wine Advocate” in recognition of sustainability. They are also fully aware that the award is not so much for the results achieved so far, which are remarkable, as for a path that, by its very nature, is never ending, but is in constant evolution, leading to continually analyzing and improving daily, to achieve the maximum in environmental, social and economic sustainability. This sentiment is shared by the Italian wineries on the list of 24 wineries from all over the world, including, Cullen Wines and Henschke from Australia, Weingut Ernst Triebaumer from Austria, Champagne Larmandier-Bernier, Gerard Bertrand, Domaine Leroy & Domaine d'Auvenay, Domaine Bruno Lorenzon, Château Pontet-Canet, Louis Roederer, Felix et Gabin Richoux and Domaine Valentin Zusslin from France, Weingut Odinstal from Germany, Millton Vineyards & Winery from New Zealand, Reyneke and Sadie Family Wines from South Africa, Descendientes de J. Palacios from Spain and The Eyrie Vineyards, Horsepower Vineyards, Littorai Wines, Ridge Spottswoode Estate Vineyards from the USA.

“I am very excited about this award, which is yet another recognition not only for our company, but for Sicilian wine. It is the sign that we are on the right road. Obviously, though, no one will ever be completely sustainable, with 0 impacts at 100%, but it is a goal to aim for”, Alberto Tasca (Tasca d’Almerita) commented to WineNews, “for continuous, all over the improvement of what we do in every area, and, not only in the vineyard or in the winery. For instance, we have eliminated single-use plastic from all our company phases, even hospitality. I must say that it is pleasant to feel like pioneers of something, and we have actually been just that. We embarked into the path of sustainability when very few were talking about it, working together with research institutes, and the Ministry of the Environment for Viva certification. Therefore, today it is wonderful to see that our approach to the theme of sustainability is no longer taking timid steps, or done just by a few, but encompasses the entire sector”.

“The award means that over the past 20 years, we have achieved good results. It is a prestigious and also unexpected recognition”, said Michele Manelli, from Montepulciano, the gem of the Renaissance in Tuscany, who, with Salcheto, created the first off - grid winery in Europe, and paved the way on issues such as carbon footprint and water footprint, “and I think the most important and rewarding thing is that we have taken on responsibility towards the society and the planet. Our community interacts with the environment, and just as one must be a good citizen in his private life, thinking about how much impact he has on the environment and in the territory where he lives and works, as a company we do exactly the same, in every area. When you keep questioning yourself on these issues, and keep trying to always improve, you trigger ethical mechanisms, which is the most important thing”.

“This recognition has come to us by surprise and we feel very gratified. I believe it is more about the path we have started and we are continuing more than the results achieved, because we are not yet where we would like to be”, commented Clemens Lageder from South Tyrol, at the helm of Alois Lageder, a pioneer winery in Italy in the biodynamic method. “The path to truly clean agriculture is very long. We started it several years ago, and the goal that we have set, for example, is that, in 2024, all of the more than 80 suppliers we work with will be certified organic.

It will take time to reach our goal and convince them to follow the same path. But we are pleased that a publication like “Robert Parker Wine Advocate” has chosen to reward us too, confirming that we are following along an ethical path”.

