Romanée-Conti the most expensive wine, for Italy at the top the Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno

The bottles to invest in still arrive from Burgundy: the numbers say - at least the long-term ones - of the Liv-ex, with the index dedicated to the wines of Beaune and surroundings which shows an increase of 81.4% in the last 5 years. It does not matter if in the last 12 months it has lost 7.89% (worst performance among the sub-indices of the Liv-ex 1000) because it leads the ranking of the most expensive wines in the world of “Wine Searcher”, based on average prices the great vintages of the Côte de Nuits and Côte de Beaune dominate the various vintages online, with the champions of the Belpaese still very far from the top 50. In first place, as is easy to predict, the Romanée-Conti of Domaine de la Romanée- Conti, at $ 20,287 a bottle, followed on the podium by Maison Leroy’s Musigny Grand Cru ($ 17,948) and the most valuable of the Moselle Rieslings, the Egon Muller Scharzhofberger Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese ($ 14,662).

And still, staying in Burgundy, Henri Jayer Crso Parantoux's Vosne-Romanée ($ 14,183), Domine Georges & Christophe Roumier’s Musigny Grand Cru (13,524), Domaine Leflaive’s Montrachet Grand Cru ($ 10,651), the Chambertin Grand Domaine Leroy Cru ($ 8,672), Domaine de la Romanée-Conti's Montrachet Grand Cru ($ 8,184), Portuguese Tawny Port “Ne Oublie” W & J Graham’s ($ 7,750) and the Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru di Domaine d’Auvenay ($ 7,686).

What about Italy? As anticipated, it is far from the top 50 positions, despite the excellent performance of the Italian labels traded on the Italy 100 of Liv-ex, which grew by 38.35% in the last 5 years and in positive territory also in the last 12 months (+4.94%). Putting in line the most expensive bottles, so, at the top we find the Barolo Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno, at 1,115 euros per bottle, followed by the Barbaresco Pajé di Roagna (751 euros) and the Masseto (717 euros). Off the podium - but still in the top ten - Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo Riserva (708 euros), Gianfranco Soldera’s Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Case Basse (683 euros), the “Calvari” Refosco Colli Orientali del Friuli di Miani (622 euros), Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva by Giuseppe Quintarelli (621 euros), Barolo Riserva Monprivato Ca d’Morissio by Giuseppe Mascarello e Figlio (561 euros), Brunello di Montalcino Riserva di Biondi Santi - Tenuta Greppo (511 euros) and Barolo by Giuseppe Rinaldi (501 euros).

Copyright © 2000/2020