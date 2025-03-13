Sales of large Italian wine distributors hold. And “Champagne Experience” goes to Bologna

The difficulties in the market are there, but great wines, even in the off-trade in Italy, seem to be holding up in the end. As confirmed by the turnover numbers of the 21 companies of Excellence Sidi, led by Luca Cuzziol, which, meanwhile, decides to move from Modena to BolognaFiere its “Champagne Experience”, which, from its 8th edition, will be staged on October 5-6 in the “City of the Two Towers”, with BolognaFiere becoming more and more a wine hub, after partnerships with Slow Food for the Slow Wine Fair, and with Fivi for the Mercato dei Vignaioli Indipendenti (Fivi). A decision, announced today, in Milan, and coming on the heels of a difficult year for the wine market, that brings together 21 of Italy’s leading importers and distributors of fine wines - Sagna, Gruppo Meregalli, Cuzziol Grandivini, Pellegrini, Balan, Sarzi Amadè, Vino & Design, Teatro del Vino, Proposta Vini, Bolis, Les Caves de Pyrene, Premium Wine Selection PWS, Ghilardi Selezioni, Visconti 43, Première, AGB Selezione, Philarmonica, Spirits & Colori, ViteVini, Apoteca, Ceretto Terroirs - whose “turnover has remained almost stable, registering a value of more than 327 million euros for over 23 million bottles. Today Excellence Sidi represents a reality of more than 370 employees and more than 2,000 agents operating throughout the country, representing and distributing 2,185 companies, of which 2/3 are foreign and 1/3 Italian”, a note explains.

“This is truly an important change of venue: the Champagne Experience”, says Luca Cuzziol, president of Excellence Sidi, “has grown steadily over the years, becoming an essential event for the Horeca sector and for all enthusiasts in Italy. If Modena was a welcoming venue for the first seven editions, the growing number of operators, coming not only from all over Italy but also from abroad, pushed us to look for an even more structured and easily accessible venue. Bologna allows us to do all this thanks to its strategic location for transportation and its integrated system of highways, airport, and railways that facilitate the transit of people; in addition, BolognaFiere represents an added value for the development of our event by making it even more accessible and hospitable”. “Hosting Champagne Experience in Bologna, an event of great prestige and great growth, which in Bologna can find the necessary spaces for further expansion, makes us proud”, comments Gianpiero Calzolari, president of BolognaFiere, according to whom the Bologna Fair “represents a point of reference for events of national and international scope, thanks to its strategic location and excellent network of connections that make it easily accessible. With the addition of the “Champagne Experience” to the calendar, Bologna strengthens its position in events dedicated to top-quality wine”.

Thus, with “a new location, a revamped image, a more efficient web, but the same high-level content that has made it the benchmark event for all industry professionals and Champagne enthusiasts in Italy”, the “Champagne Experience” (tickets online as early as March 17) will transform, for two days, BolognaFiere, into a “stage to be able to deepen one's knowledge of the world of Champagne thanks to the now customary presence of hundreds of labels in tasting by historic maisons and small vignerons. The exhibition subdivision of the wines, according to their geographical affiliation, corresponding to the different Champagne production areas - Montagne de Reims, Vallée de la Marne, Côte des Blancs, Aube - in addition to the “classic maisons” brought together in a specific area, is also confirmed and will find in Bologna an even more welcoming and ideal expo to allow a perfect visit to the event”. “The more than 6,000 participations in Modena certify the presence of an increasingly large and qualified audience, ready to devote attention and time to the knowledge and deepening of Champagne”, adds Pietro Pellegrini, vice president Excellence Sidi. Who adds, “the decision to move the “Champagne Experience” to Bologna represents an important step in the development plan, but also of Excellence Sidi’s present and future activities”.

