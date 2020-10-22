San Michele Appiano 3.0 between virtual tour and app for the evaluation of vineyards and grapes

The Winery of San Michele Appiano, a cooperative reality of reference for the whole Italian viticulture, led by the winemaker Hans Terzer, is discovering itself more and more at the forefront of innovation: in the new official website, comes the virtual tour, a new way to visit the winery, with or without the use of VR glasses, to live a unique experience both from home and, in virtual reality, from the wine shop. And then, on the production front, the communication among the winemaker, the agronomist and the members has streamlined thanks to the introduction of apps that inform about the state of the individual vineyards and the quality of the grapes, facilitating the evaluation processes and speeding up the exchange of information from the vineyard to the cellar.

The new site is made even more intuitive and interactive thanks to the virtual tour of the winery that, with or without the use of glasses made in virtual reality optics, allows wine lovers in real time to enter and explore virtually and independently the environments where the great wines of the winery are born. The experience can also be lived soon inside the Wine Shop, with virtual reality, to go both in the cellar and among the vineyards of San Michele Appiano.

And the technology, for some years now, and increasingly, also improves the internal communication within the company and the management of the various steps from the vineyard to the cellar is optimized with the help of new technologies. The work of the agronomist of San Michele Appiano is supported and simplified by the use of an application that allows him to manage the state of the various plots that make up the over 380 hectares of vineyards of the 330 members of the winery. In this way, he is able to express an evaluation of the vineyard directly on site, inserting reports and photos that will allow the winemaker, both when he is in the vineyard and when he is in the cellar, to be always updated on the quality of the incoming grapes. An evaluation that, together with other factors, influences the economic value at the end of the year of the grapes given to the winery. Other applications, finally, have been adopted to simplify the work of the agents and the sharing of data - such as price lists, data sheets and updates - with the possibility of autonomous order entry.

Copyright © 2000/2020