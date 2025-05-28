Sanguis Jovis No. 8, study the past to write the future of wine: “heritage” at the center

Valorize the richness of competences acquired over the time to write a new tomorrow, in a delicate moment, at a general level, for wine world, and, therefore, demonstrate how a past, correctly known and interpreted, can be a leverage to project to the future, in a winning way, Italian businesses of vine and wine. “Heritage: Frontier of value between terroir and storytelling” is the title of Sanguis Jovis No. 8 (July, 7-11, in Montalcino), the high school of Sangiovese wanted by Foundation Banfi, headed by Rodolfo Maralli, and cultural emanation of Castello Banfi, one of the companies of reference of the territory to deepen and study all what goes around one of the main red grape variety vineyards of Italy, the most important in Tuscany.

Themes of current interest and decisive such as climate change, Artificial Intelligence, demographic dynamics, and not only, can, therefore, be dealt and analyzed focusing on the study of the past because, only with the interpretation of a solid and acquired background, it is possible to win the difficult challenges of present and future. How to transfer in a new way this special value of territories in the narration of wines will be at the center of the new edition of the project of Foundation Banfi, addressed to young recent graduate students in technical and humanistic disciplines, and sector professionals (the available places are 20) under the supervision of Attilio Scienza, professor of Viticulture at the University of Milan, one of the maximum experts of wine in Italy and not only, and Alberto Mattiacci, professor of Economics and Marketing at Sapienza University, in Rome, respectively president and director of Sanguis Jovis.

In the context of viticulture, explain the promoters, the term “heritage” finds a deeply rooted meaning in the history and culture of a territory. The vineyards of an area, often cultivated for generations, sometimes referring to ancient uses, explain traditions passed from father to son expressing the essence of a unique vocation rooting in the atmosphere of a place. On the contrary, from an economic perspective, the heritage of a brand represents the tradition and the immaterial heritage that a business accumulated over time often inside an extended family perimeter, and which acquires, exactly thanks to it, a special value at the eyes of the community, and of the many subjects with whom one binds relationships. In a macroperspective, the entire economy benefits from a special quality that only heritage can generate and spread: “Made In” effect. In both cases, both in economic and wine fields, the heritage constitutes an added value differentiating products and territories, civilizations and behaviors inspiring respect and admiration. Understand its importance means recognize the strength of memory and evolution by creating a continuity.

Sanguis Jovis, the High School of Sangiovese is the first permanent Study Center about Sangiovese, and arose in 2017 thanks to an idea of Foundation Banfi, whose president is Rodolfo Maralli (who covers also the role of Sales & Marketing Director Banfi, leader company of Brunello di Montalcino). The aim of the Study Center is to carry out research, spread awareness, educate wine technician and enologists, a path tracked since years thanks to education courses, volumes of scientific publications, and a constant study and deepening about the most cultivated red grape variety vineyard in Italy, and symbol of wine Tuscany.

