Santa Margherita grows again in Oregon: Marsh Estate has been acquired, to strengthen Roco Winery

The U.S. remains the world’s most important wine market, as well as Italy. And Oregon, land of great Pinot Noirs, is one of its best and most growing territories. And Santa Margherita, which in January 2022 acquired one of its most emblazoned wineries, Roco Winery, is growing again, with the acquisition of the nearby Marsh Estate, a prime agricultural property located in the same Dundee Hills wine region (a Pacific Northwest sustainable viticulture protocol). And that “spanning over 21 acres in the heart of Yamhill-Carlton, it offers immense potential to expand Roco's footprint in the Region. Marsh Estate is located 103 meters above sea level and offers 360-degree views of the surrounding Dundee Hills and Savannah Ridge”. This represents an important step after the acquisition of the winery founded in 2003 by Rollin Soles and Corby Stonebraker-Soles, i.e. Roco Winery, acquired by Santa Margherita Usa, associated and entirely controlled by Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo, which recognized the exceptional quality, and the huge potential making it the first abroad acquisition by one of the most important groups of Italian wine belonging to family Marzotto, and enclosing ten different properties in some of the most beautiful territories of Italian winemaking with Eastern Veneto, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene, South Tyrol, Lugana, Franciacorta, Chianti Classico, Maremma, Sicily, and e Sardinia with brands such as Santa Margherita, Torresella, Kettmeir, Ca’ del Bosco, Cà Maiol, Lamole di Lamole, Vistarenni, Sassoregale, Terrelíade, and Cantina Mesa, with a turnover of more than 255 million of euros in 2023.

“This additional acquisition reaffirms our belief in the potential of the Willamette Valley and of wine production of Oregon in a wider sense - comments Andrea Conzonato, CEO of Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo – with investments, that, integrated to our know-how, aim to increase the productive capacity of Roco Winery both in qualitative and quantitative terms with ambitious objectives in terms of business expansion. Market signals are completely encouraging mainly for the category sparkling wines, and for Pinot Noir which fully meets the tastes of new consumers”.

Roco Winery, Santa Margherita further explains, “is now the leader producer of sparkling wines of excellent quality, but also of prestigious white wines deriving from Chardonnay grapes, and of elegant red wines from Pinot Noir grapes. The wines of Roco (of which a selection is also present on the Italian market) have always been popular among consumers and critics with over 100 scores over 90/100 received by important publications only in the last decade. Last but not least, the absolute podium of the desirable international classification of the 100 best wines of 2024 according to “Wine Enthusiast” won by spumante Metodo Classico Rms Brut Delayed Disgorgement 2013, which was capable of crowning Roco Winery, and the terroir of Willamette Valley as world leaders in the production of sparkling wines”.

