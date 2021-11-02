Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo grows in the Maremma area, with another 28.8 hectares of vineyards

Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo consolidates its presence in Maremma, thanks to the acquisition of the Pieve Vecchia winery in Campagnatico (Grosseto), a new property in the emerging South of Tuscany, which will not represent a new piece in the already rich oenological mosaic, but will strengthen the historic Sassoregale Estate in Civitella Paganico, in the Ombrone Valley, part of the Group since 2000. With the newly acquired surface area of 42.4 hectares - of which 28.8 hectares under organic management - Tenuta Sassoregale can now count on a total extension of almost 80 hectares, immersed in woods, olive groves and pastures. Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo thus exceeds 720 hectares under vine, from Ca’ del Bosco to Cà Maiol in Lombardy, passing through Kettmeir in Alto Adige, Lamole di Lamole in Chianti Classico and Mesa in Sardinia, with the clear objective of increasingly consolidating the “make” model with respect to the “buy” model, with a careful eye on best practices in the field of sustainability.

With this acquisition, moreover, Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo is investing in the Tuscan Maremma DOC and its wines, unique in style and tradition, the fruit of an area that today covers 8,750 hectares in the province of Grosseto, and which in the last 8 years has seen a 28% growth in volumes produced, responding to a market that is increasingly intrigued by the wine heritage of the Tuscan Maremma. In recent years, the Tenuta Sassoregale brand has also seen strong growth, especially in international markets - including the United States, which is the main market for about half of the total production - and increasingly wants to forge relationships with wine lovers and sector operators. They will now be able to get to know this reality up close, immersing themselves in one of the most fascinating settings in Italy, in the futuristic architectural complex of Pieve Vecchia, designed by the architect Cini Boeri - a steel sail surmounts a structure with large windows - set in a landscape and historical setting of great importance, as recounted by the findings of Etruscan and Roman artifacts, bearing witness to the agricultural tradition of the area dating back more than two thousand years.

“Twenty years ago we chose Maremma”, recalls Gaetano Marzotto, chairman of Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo, “because we were in love with its ancient charm and convinced of the enormous potential of this area of Italy, one of the last unspoilt corners of our country, just a few kilometers from the Tyrrhenian Sea. The strong, decisive character of this land is the distinctive feature of the wines it produces, and it is with great pride that Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo accompanies this territory around the world”. “With the acquisition of Pieve Vecchia”, adds Beniamino Garofalo, CEO of Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo, “Tenuta Sassoregale makes a further qualitative leap: it strengthens its bond with the Maremma and at the same time with wine lovers all over the world. The keystone of this operation was once again sustainability: Tenuta Sassoregale will have its cellar on site, thus reducing its carbon footprint, it will grow by leveraging indigenous grape varieties such as Sangiovese and Vermentino, it will respect the environment by growing in the organic experience, and it will contribute to the development of the area by encouraging the arrival of wine lovers and tourists who will thus be able to discover a new face of the Maremma”.

