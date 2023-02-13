Sassicaia 2019, Montiano 2019, and Torgiano 2018: here is the podium of “Gentleman”

Sassicaia 2019 by Tenuta San Guido, Montiano 2019 by Falesco (Family Cotarella), Torgiano Rosso Riserva Rubesco Vigna Monticchio 2018 by Lungarotti, Rosso Piceno Superiore Roggio del Filare 2019 by Velenosi, Es Primitivo 2020 by Gianfranco Fino, Montefalco Sagrantino 25 Anni 2018 from Caprai, Sodi di San Niccolò 2018 from Castellare di Castellina, Tignanello 2019 from the Antinori family, Carignano del Sulcis Superiore Terre Brune 2018 from Santadi and Bolgheri Superiore Dedicato a Walter 2018 from Poggio al Tesoro (Allegrini): they are the world’s symbols of Italian wine, desired by collectors and investors, but first and foremost the top of the qualitative pyramid of Italian enology, which is becoming increasingly solid and broad, because excellence, in the Italian vineyard, is increasingly the rule, recognized by markets as well as critics, both nationally and internationally, that is, the Italian red wines with the highest scores overall according to the “Gentleman” classification, monthly edition of the “Milano Finanza” group, which every year lists the best 100 Italian wines from the intersection of six of the most important Italian guides: Vini d’Italia (Gambero Rosso), I Vini di Veronelli, Bibenda (Fondazione Italiana Sommelier), Vitae (Associazione Italiana Sommelier), Annuario dei Migliori Vini Italiani (Luca Maroni) and Guida Essenziale ai Vini d’Italia (Daniele Cernilli). Scrolling through the “Top 100”, at position no. 11 we find Montevetrano 2020, at no. 12 Habemus White Label 2020 of San Giovenale, at no. 13 the Primitivo di Manduria Raccontami 2020 by Vespa Vignaioli per Passione, at no. 14 the San Leonardo 2017 and at n. 15 the Castello del Terriccio 2018. And again, at position no. 16 the Amarone Classico Riserva Capitel Monte Olmi 2016 by Tedeschi, at no. 17 the Suisassi Syrah 2019 by Duemani, at no. 18 the Kurni 2020 of Oasi degli Angeli, at no. 19 the Maremma Toscana Merlot Baffonero 2019 of Rocca di Frassinello and at position n. 20 Speri’s Amarone Classico Sant’Urbano 2018. Then, at position no. 21, Girlan’s Pinot Noir Trattmann Riserva 2019, at no. 22 the Duemani 2019, from Duemani, at no. 23 il Monteverro 2019, at position no. 24 the Carmignano Riserva 2019 of Piaggia, and at no. 25 the Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2018 by Allegrini, to mention the first positions of the “Gentleman” ranking.

Catching the eye, the absences of three inevitable labels, usually in the very first positions, namely the Masseto and the Ornellaia of the Frescobaldi family, and the Solaia of the Antinori family, and the reason is soon reviled: they have not been reviewed by all six of the guides considered by “Gentleman”, but only by five, with one vote missing, preventing their inclusion.

From the sum of the Italian votes with those of the most authoritative voices of international critics, such as “Wine Spectator”, “Robert Parker Wine Advocate” (the signature in Italy is Monica Larner), “Vinous” by Antonio Galloni and James Suckling, was born instead, the “world” top, which confirms the Sassicaia 2019 of Tenuta San Guido at the top, followed on the podium by the Tignanello 2019 and the Sodi di San Niccolò 2018. At position no. 4, the Bolgheri Superiore 2019 by Guado al Tasso (Antinori family), followed by no. 5 of the Rosso Piceno Superiore Roggio del Filare 2019 of Velenosi, then the San Leonardo 2017 at position no. 6. And more, the Nobile di Montepulciano Il Nocio 2018 by Boscarelli (no. 7), the Chianti Gran Selezione Sergio Zingarelli 2018 by Rocca delle Macie (no. 8), the Chianti Gran Selezione Coltassala 2019 by Castello di Volpaia (no. 9) and the Chianti Gran Selezione La Corte 2019 of Castello di Querceto.

Copyright © 2000/2023