Sassicaia is the most popular Italian wine online, Monfortino the most expensive one

Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia is the most searched Italian wine online, worldwide, and Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva Monfortino is the most expensive. The Bolgheri label of the Incisa della Rocchetta family is at the position n. 7 among the most searched labels online by wine lovers according to the “Wine Searcher” portal (https://www.wine-searcher.com/). Barolo Riserva Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno, one of the most traded bottles on the secondary market of fine wines, is confirmed as the most expensive wine of Italy, with an average online price of 1,070 euros per bottle.

At the second place, among the most expensive labels, there is not a wine, but a grappa: Acquavite d’Uva Picolit “Collezione Nonino”, the top quality product of the distillery from Friuli led by Giannola Nonino with her daughters Cristina, Antonella and Elisabetta, which costs 902 euros. On the third step of the podium, there is Roagna’s Barbaresco Crichet Paje, online at 742 euros per bottle. On the podium of the most popular wines, instead, behind Sassicaia stand out Marchesi Antinori’s Tignanello, at position no. 15 in the global ranking, and Masseto, at no. 28 in the absolute chart, which is also at the fourth place of the most expensive Italian wines: 741 euros per bottle.

Talking about the “Most Expensive” labels listed by “Wine-Searcher”, at the fifth place there is the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva by Gianfranco Soldera - Case Basse, with an online price of 727 euros per bottle. At position number 6 is Refosco Colli Orientali del Friuli “Calvari” by Miani, at 582 euros per bottle, followed by a historical brand of Valpolicella, Giuseppe Quintarelli, with his Amarone which online reaches a price of 561 euros per bottle. In the eighth position is Giuseppe Rinaldi’s Barolo (559 euros), followed by Mascarello Giuseppe e Figlio’s Barolo Riserva Monprivato Cà d’Morissio, at 550 euros a bottle and Cappellano’s Barolo Piè Franco, at 531 euros. Out of the top ten, but noteworthy for the high prices they are quoted online, the Barolo “Le Rocche di Castiglione Falletto” by Bruno Giacosa (495 euros), the Brunello Riserva by Tenuta Il Greppo - Biondi Santi (485 euros), Barolo Riserva Granbussia by Poderi Aldo Conterno (466 euros), Barolo Etichetta d’Artista by Bartolo Mascarello (456 euros), Vin Santo di Montepulciano Occhio di Pernice by Avignonesi (412 euros) and Barbaresco Sorì Tildin by Gaja (396 euros).

Coming back to the ranking of the “Most Popular”, in fourth position there is the Ornellaia (at number 31 in the general ranking), followed by another label symbol of Marchesi Antinori, Solaia, 42nd most searched wine of the world. Then, in sixth position, the most expensive, Barolo Riserva Monfortino of Giacomo Conterno, at the n. 72 position in the general ranking, followed by Le Pergole Torte of Montevertine at the n. 7 position (which becomes n. 80 in the general ranking), by Flaccianello della Pieve di Fontodi at the n. 8 position (n. 83 in the general ranking), by Brunello della Pieve di Fontodi at the n. 83 position (in the general ranking), by the Brunello di Montalcino Il Poggione at no. 9 (at no. 94 in general terms) and Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo, which closes the top ten of the most searched Italian wines online, and also the presence of Italian labels in the top 100 worldwide, at position no. 97.

