Sassicaia, Pergole Torte, Giacomo Conterno ... Here are the top lot of the Pandolfini wine auction

A magnum of the legendary 1985 vintage of Sassicaia auctioned at 3,920 euros, a vertical Le Pergole Torte, composed of 27 bottles, from 1985 to 2015, purchased for 6,615 euros, a selection of four vintages of Barolo Monfortino Riserva di Giacomo Conterno sold for 4. 288 euros, a vertical mini of six bottles, from 2006 to 2011, by Masseto, which found a place in a new winery for 10,412 euros: here are the top lots of the first auction week after lockdown of Pandolfini (on stage on 17 and 18 June), with wine numbers that reflect the great moment that the Italian market is going through, and that not even the international economic situation can stop. Overall, 93% of the lots were awarded, with a 170% increase in reserve prices, for a total turnover of over 1.1 million euros. For Italian wine alone, almost all the lots (265 out of 270) have found a buyer, with an increase of 189% on the minimum estimates.

So, France went on stage, first with Bordeaux and Champagne, and then with Burgundy. Many were the lots that inflamed the hall, the telephones and the Pandolfini Live platform, three of which were particularly representative: a 2005 box from the famous Groupe Duclot, a selection that includes all the best Château in Bordeaux, was awarded to 13. 475 euros; a six-bottle case of Salon’s Cuvée S from 2002 was sold for 4,655 euros; while among the Burgundy lots, the usual Domaine de la Romanée Conti leads the list of the most precious awards, with a six-bottle case of La Tâche from 1998, for 22,050 euros.

The overall result is important, and sends a clear message: the market is more alive than ever, and these new forms of investment represent, in times of uncertainty, safe haven assets. “The wine & spirits sector proves to be - comments the Head of the Pandolfini Auction House Department, Francesco Tanzi - still one of the favorites of the international public, despite the period from which we are emerging. From the analysis of the excellent results of this auction we can start building the next one, which will take place in autumn, and that, with these premises, will be an event not to be missed ...”.

