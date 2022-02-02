Sassicaia, Solaia and Masseto (all 2018), at the top in the world: the ranking of “Gentleman”

Icons of Italian wine, ambassadors of their territories and of Made in Italy, “universal” standard bearers of Italy’s oenological quality: Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2018, Antinori’s Solaia 2018, Ornellaia’s Masseto 2018, Tenuta San Leonardo’s San Leonardo 2016, Arnaldo Caprai’s Montefalco Sagrantino “25 Anni” 2016, Antinori’s Tignanello 2018, I Sodi di San Niccolò 2017 by Castellare di Castellina, Baffonero 2018 by Rocca di Frassinello, Amarone della Valpolicella 2017 by Allegrini, Bolgheri Guado al Tasso 2018 again by Antinori and Fratta 2017 by Maculan. These are the Italian red wines with the absolute best scores, between Italy and the world, according to the ranking of “Gentleman”, monthly magazine of the group “Milano Finanza”, which, every year, creates its ranking of the best 100 Italian wines from the cross-checking of six of the most important Italian guides - historically Vini d’Italia (Gambero Rosso), I Vini di Veronelli, Bibenda (Fondazione Italiana Sommelier), Vitae (Associazione Italiana Sommelier), Annuario dei Migliori Vini Italiani (Luca Maroni) and the Guida Essenziale ai Vini d’Italia (Daniele Cernilli) - and the “world” top 10 by adding the ratings of some of the most authoritative voices of international critics, such as “Wine Spectator”, “Robert Parker Wine Advocate” (whose signature from Italy is Monica Larner), “Vinous” by Antonio Galloni, and James Suckling.

In the international “Top 10”, Antinori is the most awarded winery, with three labels, ahead of Paolo Panerai’s “Domini di Castellare” group (who is also vice-president and managing director of Class Editori, the group that publishes, among others, “Milano Finanza”, “Gentleman” and “Gambero Rosso”).

According to the anticipations of “Milano Finanza” (the complete rankings will be on newsstands on February 4, with the release of the monthly “Gentleman”), at the absolute top of the Italian list, there is an iconic wine of Puglia, namely the Es 2019 of the Gianfranco Fino brand, while at the top of the “Top 50” dedicated to white wines are the Chardonnay Cuvée Bois 2019 by Les Cretes, the Sauvignon Vieris 2019 by Vie di Romans, the Sauvignon Ronco delle Mele 2020 by Venica & Venica, the Chardonnay Lafoa 2019 by Colterenzio and the Friuli Colli Orientali Biancosesto 2019 by La Tunella.

