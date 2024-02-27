Sassicaia, the world’s most sought-after Italian wine. At No. 1 overall is Petrus, for Wine-Searcher

The world changes, wine production and consumption styles change, the market changes. But the most sought-after labels are always the great classics, established wines with great recognized quality, important values, and strong brands desired by wine lovers, big spenders, and collectors. As certified by the recent update of the “Top 100 Most Searched-For Wines & Spirits” ranking by the Wine-Searcher portal, which cross-references daily searches and prices from millions of databases of wine shops and wine stores around the world. Globally, the most sought-after bottles overall are those of Petrus, ahead of those of Chateau Mouton Rothschild, Dom Perignon and Chateau Lafite, followed in fifth place by the made-in-M2 Vodka Magic Moments Premium Grain Vodka. Then the first of the Italian wines, at position No. 6, namely Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, now firmly at the top in popularity. Rounding out the world top 10 are other Bordeaux sacred monsters, such as Chateau Margaux, at No. 7, Chateau Latour at No. 8, and Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Romanee-Conti Grand Cru at No. 10, topped again by an Indian spirits, Signature Rare Aged Whisky, at No. 9.
Tightening the focus on the Italians, however, having mentioned Sassicaia, the second of the Italians is one of the jewels of the Antinori house, Tignanello (No. 24 worldwide), followed by the two pearls of the Frescobaldi group, namely Masseto (No. 40 in the global ranking) and Ornellaia (No. 43), and then, at No. 5, still Antinori,with the prestigious Solaia (No. 57 among the most sought-after labels in the world). Position No. 6 Italian (and No. 83 worldwide) for Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva, among the most highly rated wines at international auctions, ahead of Pieve di Fontodi’s Flaccianello, at No. 7 (and No. 94 overall), and Argiano’s Brunello di Montalcino, eighth Italian and wine that closes at the world “Top 100”, thanks, evidently, too, to the recent conquest of the title of No. 1 wine in the world, with the 2018 vintage, in the “Top 100” 2023 of “Wine Spectator” magazine. But, closing the group of the 10 most sought-after Italian wines, again, are two other must-haves such as Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo, and Gaja’s Barbresco.
Focus - The “Top 100 Most Searched - for Wines & Spirits”
1 - Petrus, Pomerol
2 - Chateau Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac
3 - Dom Perignon Brut, Champagne
4 - Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac
5 - M2 Vodka Magic Moments Premium Grain Vodka
6 - Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Bolgheri, Toscana
7 - Chateau Margaux, Margaux
8 - Chateau Latour, Pauillac
9 - Signature Rare Aged Whisky
10 - Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Romanee-Conti Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits
11 - Chateau Haut-Brion, Pessac-Leognan
12 - Black Dog ’Black Reserve’ Blended Scotch Whisky
13 - Morpheus X.O. Blended Premium Brandy
14 - Opus One, Napa Valley
15 - Chateau d’Yquem, Sauternes
16 - Mansion House French Brandy
17 - Chateau Lynch-Bages, Pauillac
18 - McDowell’s - MrDowell’s No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum
19 - Chateau Cheval Blanc, Saint-Emilion
20 - Chateau Pontet-Canet, Pauillac
21 - Old Monk XXX Very Old Vatted 7 Year Old Rum
22 - Louis Roederer Cristal Millesime Brut, Champagne
23 - Domaine de la Romanee-Conti La Tache Grand Cru Monopole, Cote de Nuits
24 - Marchesi Antinori Tignanello Toscana Igt, Toscana
25 - McDowell’s - MrDowell’s No. 1 Reserve Whisky
26 - Antiquity Blue Premium Whisky
27 - Chateau Montrose, Saint-Estephe
28 - Chateau Leoville-Las Cases “Grand Vin de Leoville”, Saint-Julien
29 - Chateau Cos d’Estournel, Saint-Estephe
30 - Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Pauillac
31 - Chateau Palmer, Margaux
32 - Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky
33 - Chateau Pichon-Longueville au Baron de Pichon-Longueville, Pauillac
34 - Penfolds Grange Bin 95
35 - Vega Sicilia Unico Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero
36 - Chateau Ducru-Beaucaillou, Saint-Julien
37 - M2 Vodka Magic Moments Remix Green Apple Flavoured Vodka
38 - Seagram’s Blenders Pride Rare Premium Whisky
39 - Krug Vintage Brut, Champagne
40 - Masseto Toscana Igt Toscana
41 - Chateau Leoville Barton, Saint-Julien
42 - Johnnie Walker Green Label 15 Year Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
43 - Ornellaia Bolgheri Superiore, Toscana
44 - Chateau La Mission Haut-Brion, Pessac-Leognan
45 - Chateau Figeac, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru
46 - Chateau Leoville Poyferre, Saint-Julien
47 - Chateau Angelus, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru
48 - Salon Cuvee ’S’ Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne
49 - Sterling Reserve ’B7’ Rare Blended Whisky
50 - Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
51 - Seagram’s Royal Stag Deluxe Whisky
52 - Chateau de Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Rhone
53 - Chateau Pavie, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru
54 - Domaine Armand Rousseau Pere et Fils Chambertin Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits
55 - Johnnie Walker Black Label 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky
56 - The Macallan 18 Year Old Sherry Oak Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside - Highlands
57 - Marchesi Antinori Solaia Toscana Igt, Toscana
58 - Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside
59 - Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
60 - Chivas Regal 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky
61 - Harlan Estate, Napa Valley
62 - Chateau Talbot, Saint-Julien
63 - Chateau Calon-Segur, Saint-Estephe
64 - Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Echezeaux Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits
65 - Luzhou Laojiao Guo Jiao - National Cellar 1573 Baijiu, China
66 - Rampur Vintage Select Casksn Single Malt Whisky
67 - Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Romanee-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits
68 - Dominus Estate Christian Moueix, Napa Valley
69 - Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte, Pessac-Leognan
70 - Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Richebourg Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits
71 - Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne
72 - Chateau Canon, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru
73 - Chateau Troplong Mondot, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru
74 - Chateau Rayas Chateauneuf-du-Pape Reserve, Rhone
75 - Contessa XXX Rum
76 - Vieux Chateau Certan, Pomerol
77 - Chateau Gruaud-Larose, Saint-Julien
78 - W. L. Weller 12 Year Old Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey
79 - Chateau Grand-Puy-Lacoste, Pauillac
80 - Chateau Rauzan-Segla, Margaux
81 - After Dark Premium Grain Whisky
82 - Old Smuggler 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky
83 - Giacomo Conterno Monfortino Barolo Riserva
84 - Chateau Giscours, Margaux
85 - Courrier Napoleon French Brandy
86 - Chateau Beychevelle, Saint-Julien
87 - Chateau Pape Clement, Pessac-Leognan
88 - Chateau Lascombes, Margaux
89 - Chateau Lafleur, Pomerol
90 - Chateau Ausone, Saint-Emilion
91 - Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky
92 - Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky
93 - Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue Musigny Grand Cru “Cuvee Vieilles Vignes”, Cote de Nuits
94 - Fontodi Flaccianello della Pieve Colli della Toscana Centrale Igt, Toscana
95 - Chateau Branaire-Ducru, Saint-Julien
96 - Joseph Phelps Vineyards Insignia, Napa Valley
97 - Domaine Jean-Louis Chave Hermitage, Rhone
98 - Le Pin, Pomerol
99 - Domaine de Chevalier, Pessac-Leognan
100 - Argiano Brunello di Montalcino,Toscana
