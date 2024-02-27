Sassicaia, the world’s most sought-after Italian wine. At No. 1 overall is Petrus, for Wine-Searcher

The world changes, wine production and consumption styles change, the market changes. But the most sought-after labels are always the great classics, established wines with great recognized quality, important values, and strong brands desired by wine lovers, big spenders, and collectors. As certified by the recent update of the “Top 100 Most Searched-For Wines & Spirits” ranking by the Wine-Searcher portal, which cross-references daily searches and prices from millions of databases of wine shops and wine stores around the world. Globally, the most sought-after bottles overall are those of Petrus, ahead of those of Chateau Mouton Rothschild, Dom Perignon and Chateau Lafite, followed in fifth place by the made-in-M2 Vodka Magic Moments Premium Grain Vodka. Then the first of the Italian wines, at position No. 6, namely Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, now firmly at the top in popularity. Rounding out the world top 10 are other Bordeaux sacred monsters, such as Chateau Margaux, at No. 7, Chateau Latour at No. 8, and Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Romanee-Conti Grand Cru at No. 10, topped again by an Indian spirits, Signature Rare Aged Whisky, at No. 9.

Tightening the focus on the Italians, however, having mentioned Sassicaia, the second of the Italians is one of the jewels of the Antinori house, Tignanello (No. 24 worldwide), followed by the two pearls of the Frescobaldi group, namely Masseto (No. 40 in the global ranking) and Ornellaia (No. 43), and then, at No. 5, still Antinori,with the prestigious Solaia (No. 57 among the most sought-after labels in the world). Position No. 6 Italian (and No. 83 worldwide) for Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva, among the most highly rated wines at international auctions, ahead of Pieve di Fontodi’s Flaccianello, at No. 7 (and No. 94 overall), and Argiano’s Brunello di Montalcino, eighth Italian and wine that closes at the world “Top 100”, thanks, evidently, too, to the recent conquest of the title of No. 1 wine in the world, with the 2018 vintage, in the “Top 100” 2023 of “Wine Spectator” magazine. But, closing the group of the 10 most sought-after Italian wines, again, are two other must-haves such as Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo, and Gaja’s Barbresco.

Focus - The “Top 100 Most Searched - for Wines & Spirits”

1 - Petrus, Pomerol

2 - Chateau Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac

3 - Dom Perignon Brut, Champagne

4 - Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac

5 - M2 Vodka Magic Moments Premium Grain Vodka

6 - Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Bolgheri, Toscana

7 - Chateau Margaux, Margaux

8 - Chateau Latour, Pauillac

9 - Signature Rare Aged Whisky

10 - Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Romanee-Conti Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits

11 - Chateau Haut-Brion, Pessac-Leognan

12 - Black Dog ’Black Reserve’ Blended Scotch Whisky

13 - Morpheus X.O. Blended Premium Brandy

14 - Opus One, Napa Valley

15 - Chateau d’Yquem, Sauternes

16 - Mansion House French Brandy

17 - Chateau Lynch-Bages, Pauillac

18 - McDowell’s - MrDowell’s No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum

19 - Chateau Cheval Blanc, Saint-Emilion

20 - Chateau Pontet-Canet, Pauillac

21 - Old Monk XXX Very Old Vatted 7 Year Old Rum

22 - Louis Roederer Cristal Millesime Brut, Champagne

23 - Domaine de la Romanee-Conti La Tache Grand Cru Monopole, Cote de Nuits

24 - Marchesi Antinori Tignanello Toscana Igt, Toscana

25 - McDowell’s - MrDowell’s No. 1 Reserve Whisky

26 - Antiquity Blue Premium Whisky

27 - Chateau Montrose, Saint-Estephe

28 - Chateau Leoville-Las Cases “Grand Vin de Leoville”, Saint-Julien

29 - Chateau Cos d’Estournel, Saint-Estephe

30 - Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Pauillac

31 - Chateau Palmer, Margaux

32 - Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky

33 - Chateau Pichon-Longueville au Baron de Pichon-Longueville, Pauillac

34 - Penfolds Grange Bin 95

35 - Vega Sicilia Unico Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero

36 - Chateau Ducru-Beaucaillou, Saint-Julien

37 - M2 Vodka Magic Moments Remix Green Apple Flavoured Vodka

38 - Seagram’s Blenders Pride Rare Premium Whisky

39 - Krug Vintage Brut, Champagne

40 - Masseto Toscana Igt Toscana

41 - Chateau Leoville Barton, Saint-Julien

42 - Johnnie Walker Green Label 15 Year Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

43 - Ornellaia Bolgheri Superiore, Toscana

44 - Chateau La Mission Haut-Brion, Pessac-Leognan

45 - Chateau Figeac, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru

46 - Chateau Leoville Poyferre, Saint-Julien

47 - Chateau Angelus, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru

48 - Salon Cuvee ’S’ Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne

49 - Sterling Reserve ’B7’ Rare Blended Whisky

50 - Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

51 - Seagram’s Royal Stag Deluxe Whisky

52 - Chateau de Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Rhone

53 - Chateau Pavie, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru

54 - Domaine Armand Rousseau Pere et Fils Chambertin Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits

55 - Johnnie Walker Black Label 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky

56 - The Macallan 18 Year Old Sherry Oak Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside - Highlands

57 - Marchesi Antinori Solaia Toscana Igt, Toscana

58 - Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside

59 - Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

60 - Chivas Regal 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky

61 - Harlan Estate, Napa Valley

62 - Chateau Talbot, Saint-Julien

63 - Chateau Calon-Segur, Saint-Estephe

64 - Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Echezeaux Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits

65 - Luzhou Laojiao Guo Jiao - National Cellar 1573 Baijiu, China

66 - Rampur Vintage Select Casksn Single Malt Whisky

67 - Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Romanee-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits

68 - Dominus Estate Christian Moueix, Napa Valley

69 - Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte, Pessac-Leognan

70 - Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Richebourg Grand Cru, Cote de Nuits

71 - Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne

72 - Chateau Canon, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru

73 - Chateau Troplong Mondot, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru

74 - Chateau Rayas Chateauneuf-du-Pape Reserve, Rhone

75 - Contessa XXX Rum

76 - Vieux Chateau Certan, Pomerol

77 - Chateau Gruaud-Larose, Saint-Julien

78 - W. L. Weller 12 Year Old Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey

79 - Chateau Grand-Puy-Lacoste, Pauillac

80 - Chateau Rauzan-Segla, Margaux

81 - After Dark Premium Grain Whisky

82 - Old Smuggler 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky

83 - Giacomo Conterno Monfortino Barolo Riserva

84 - Chateau Giscours, Margaux

85 - Courrier Napoleon French Brandy

86 - Chateau Beychevelle, Saint-Julien

87 - Chateau Pape Clement, Pessac-Leognan

88 - Chateau Lascombes, Margaux

89 - Chateau Lafleur, Pomerol

90 - Chateau Ausone, Saint-Emilion

91 - Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky

92 - Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky

93 - Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue Musigny Grand Cru “Cuvee Vieilles Vignes”, Cote de Nuits

94 - Fontodi Flaccianello della Pieve Colli della Toscana Centrale Igt, Toscana

95 - Chateau Branaire-Ducru, Saint-Julien

96 - Joseph Phelps Vineyards Insignia, Napa Valley

97 - Domaine Jean-Louis Chave Hermitage, Rhone

98 - Le Pin, Pomerol

99 - Domaine de Chevalier, Pessac-Leognan

100 - Argiano Brunello di Montalcino,Toscana

