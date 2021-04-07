Seven benches, one for each winery, with a “view” on Oslavia: the idea of Ribolla producers

Seven benches, one for each winery, with a “view” on Oslavia: this is the idea of Ribolla di Oslavia Producers Association, which placed them in the most evocative and panoramic places of the territory, as well as in the most hidden and less known ones among its vineyards. With the seats of Dario Princic, La Castellada, Gravner, Primosic, Fiegl, Radikon and Il Carpino that are now the stages of the “Route Of the Orange Benches” (from the color of Ribolla), a tour to be cdone on foot and in safety accompanied by a guide, divided into three appointments that, Covid permitting, will start on May 8 in order to also visit the wineries and taste the Ribolla, in collaboration with Ecoturismo Fvg.

“A project is not real if its grounding is not strategic and far-sighted – explain the producers of Ribolla di Oslavia – when we started to install the orange benches in the most evocative and hidden places of Oslavia we knew that these “orange spots” would only be a metaphor. Their meaning is contained in the invitation to the visitor to find them, to admire the view, to discover the history and the future of the land under his feet. To trespass with the gaze. Now the benches are in place for visitors to discover the natural beauties of Gorizia’s Collio and its wine cellars. And they represent the authentic response to a tourism of proximity and our way to make sure that from a simple “sitting” we can develop an authentic story of who we are and of our history inviting everyone to be part of it”.



Copyright © 2000/2021