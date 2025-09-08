Sharing its story beyond wine: Franciacorta is the Official Sparkling Wine at the“Emmy Awards”

Promoting itself in prestigious and high-visibility contexts beyond the wine world is a path that few wine regions have taken in recent years as boldly as Franciacorta. Thanks to the joint efforts of wineries which have become benchmarks in traditional method sparkling wine, and the shared strategies coordinated by the Consortium (which brings together 119 wineries), Franciacorta has quickly established itself at the highest levels in terms of positioning and recognized quality (as we also highlighted in the August 2025 issue of our monthly monograph “I Quaderni di WineNews”, dedicated entirely to Franciacorta). Among the most significant initiatives, there is the partnership with the world-renowned “Emmy Awards”, the most prestigious international recognition for television excellence. In 2025, the event celebrates its edition No. 77, and, for the fifth consecutive year, Franciacorta will be the “Official Sparkling Wine” of the ceremony.

“A presence which renews and strengthens the bond between winemaking excellence and the leading figures of contemporary culture”, explains a note by the Consortium, headed by Emanuele Rabotti. A partnership that is not just a one-night appearance, but a more structured and organic collaboration. The highlight will be the grand Emmy night on September 14th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Nate Bargatze, where Franciacorta will be represented on the red carpet by three exceptional guests: Marta Pozzan, Italian-American actress and creative, Shanina Shaik, international supermodel, and Jeannie Mai, host and style icon. “Three personalities who perfectly embody the spirit of Franciacorta and its deep connection with Italy”, explains the Consortium.

Although the nominations were announced on July 15th, “Emmy season officially opened on August 16th with the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, held at the Hall of Fame at the Jw Marriott in Los Angeles - recalls Consorzio del Franciacorta - which paid homage to Viola Davis, Don Mischer, Ryan Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Mike Post, and Henry Winkler. The evening was accompanied by a Franciacorta toast celebrating timeless creative and artistic achievements. Following the Hall of Fame opening, Franciacorta also starred at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards of September, 6th and 7th,” still explains the Consortium. Which underlines how “with this activation, Franciacorta strengthens its role as an ambassador of made in Italy, present in the most influential international settings to share its uniqueness through the universal language of taste, beauty, and shared celebration”.

“Being the Official Sparkling Wine at the “Emmy Awards” confirms Franciacorta’s commitment to represent Italian excellence all over the world”, underlines the president of the Consortium Emanuele Rabotti.

