Siddùra, history and future of Gallura and Sardinia: acquired 12 hectares dedicated to Vermentino

Representing the history of the territory also means investing in the future. As did Siddùra, one of the Italian brands of wine and winery symbol of Gallura, Sardinia, which already has 220 hectares of land, 40 of which are vineyards, has added another 12 of vineyards to its heritage, with the acquisition of the “Tenuta Cilistrone”, which is located in the same Municipality of Luogosanto (Sassari), a few kilometers from the main winery. Which will be entirely dedicated to the production of Vermentino di Gallura Docg.

An investment, explains a note, which is part of the company's development plans. “Vermentino has been indicated as the king of Sardinian wines in the recent ranking of the most popular wines by consumers drawn up by Iri, a leader in market research, analysis and technological platforms to support the growth of consumer goods companies. One of Siddùra's priority objectives has always been to promote knowledge of the native grape variety of Vermentino di Gallura - the only DOCG of Vermentino and Sardinia - throughout Italy”. “Never as in this historical moment has a grape variety like that of Vermentino - comments Massimo Ruggero, the manager at the head of the Siddùra winery - perfectly represents the current situation. Vermentino di Gallura is a vine capable of transforming the austerity of the mistral winds and the brackish, to which it is subjected from birth, in added value, unique identity characteristics. Thus, the philosophy of Siddùra which, in a difficult historical moment, was able to transform the negative into the positive by choosing to invest in new lands and technologies” . And, in fact, together with the new vineyards, Siddùra has also expanded its cellar for a further 600 square meters. Thus, allocating an important part of the new structure to the barrel cellar: “containers for the refinement of the latest generation wine have been inserted into the most precious casket of the cellar, built with a skillful combination of steel and wood. An evolution inserted in the conservation of wine through truncated cone vats”. “The cellar walls, without the wine, would be a body without a soul. The goal of the expansion - explains Massimo Ruggero - was to create, preserve and, finally, develop continuous processing techniques, capable of satisfying the curiosity of the market. Like the truncated cone vats, which represent the instrument capable of controlling the breath of a wine”.

