Signorvino looks to foreign countries (and dreams of Paris): target turnover of 57 million euros

The expansion plans of Signorvino, Italy’s largest wine shop chain, don’t stop at Italy, with plans for another 15 new openings in the two-year period 2022-2023, from Turin to Bologna, from Rimini to southern Italy, as far as Poland and the Czech Republic, starting with Warsaw and Prague, with a cherished dream: Paris. This growth will give an international dimension to Sandro Veronesi’s project, which currently has 25 locations throughout Italy, with an offer that embraces 2,000 different labels and the gastronomy of virtuous supply chains and Slow Food presidia.

“The development of the brand continues with the opening of 10 new locations in 2022. We will be in Turin (Le Gru, inaugurated on April 15, ed.), Rimini, Bologna but also in Southern Italy. There is a lot of interest in the Signorvino world, we have had good results in Rome and this encourages us to go even further into the regions of Southern Italy, to consolidate our presence in Italy and also to go abroad, in particular to Poland and the Czech Republic in the first instance (Warsaw and Prague), but there are scenarios to be explored which we will understand little by little, with the right timing. Covid has only slowed us down but not stopped us”, stresses Federico Veronesi, son of Sandro Veronesi and general manager of Signorvino. “Our goal is to reach Paris, the most ambitious goal. There is such a variety of wines in Italy that we think we can enhance our products also in European countries in order to bring the wine richness of our country everywhere in Europe” adds Sandro Veronesi.

The growth - in Italy and abroad - of Signorvino is also destined to have a positive impact on turnover: from 37 million in 2021, it will rise to the 57 million forecasts for 2022 (+54%), relative only to consumption in physical stores, to which must then be added the data relative to e-commerce, another strong point of Signorvino. The increase in the number of stores will also have important repercussions on the figures for new recruits, with the total number of employees working in the various locations rising from 410 to almost 600, with an increase of at least 40% in human resources. The Signorvino Observatory, obtained by processing the data collected directly from the points of sale in the territory and from the e-commerce site, active since May 2020, is able to provide indications on the trends of the sector referring first of all to the consumer’s choices with the intent of being a guide for producers, but also for the entire Italian wine sector.

