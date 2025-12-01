“Simply Italian Great Wine” by Iem: from Tokyo to Taipei, Italian wine aims to Asia

184 million euros from Japan, 17.4 million euros from Taiwan. That is how much these two Eastern markets generated for Italian wine in 2024. Japan has long been the first and most historic gateway to Asia for Italian producers, while Taiwan is one of many small but dynamic markets emerging in the East, especially for premium wines. These countries will be at the center of the upcoming event “Simply Italian Great Wine” by Iem . International Exhibition Management, headed by Marina Nedic and Giancarlo Voglino, among the most established agencies for the internationalization of Italian wine, on December 2nd in Tokyo, at the brand-new and prestigious JW Marriott Hotel, and on December 4 thin Taipei, at the elegant W Taipei Hotel, featuring a program which combines high-level masterclasses and tastings dedicated to industry professionals.

Over thirty Italian wineries will participate (from Bersano to Castello di Spessa, from Castello di Gabiano to Santadi, from I Feudi di Romans to Tunella, from Ricci Curbastro, among others), and organizations such as Federdoc, Uni.Doc Friuli Venezia Giulia, Consorzio Pinot Grigio delle Venezie, and Confagricoltura. “Japan and Taiwan are strategic markets for Italian wine with growing attention to quality, authenticity, and territorial diversity - affirms Marina Nedic, Managing Director of Iem - and, in this context, Simply Italian Great Wines stands out as an essential event to strengthen Italy presence in dynamic, quality-driven markets. The event serves as a platform for dialogue and promotion, fostering new business collaborations and enhancing awareness of Italian excellence through targeted educational activities”. In Tokyo, Simply Italian will open with three masterclasses headed by renowned wine journalist and educator Isao Miyajima: the first, organized by Federdoc, will focus on traceability and regulations for Italian wines, followed by a wine tasting organized by Uni.Doc Friuli Venezia Giulia on native Friulian grape varieties, and, then a deepening about Pinot Grigio curated by Consorzio Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC. In Taipei, attention will shift to the regions of Campania, Emilia-Romagna, and Lombardy with a masterclass organized by Confagricoltura and a tasting dedicated to Friulian varieties by Uni.Doc Friuli Venezia Giulia. These two sessions will be headed by Aaron Chuang, editor-in-chief of Taiwan Wine Forum and lecturer at Taiwan Wine Academy. Each city will also host a business workshop, a key opportunity for companies to meet and engage with the country leading players.

“Japan remains - still affirms Marina Nedic, Managing Director Iem - a key market for Italian wine, second only to France in import value, with strong demand especially for sparkling wines, which account for 35% of total imports. Taiwan, the third Asian market by value, has recorded in recent years a 53% growth in value and 2.3% in volume for Italian wine imports, sign of an increasing interest in quality and diversity of made in Italy”.

